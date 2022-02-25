UEFA moves Champions League final from Russia to Paris

IMAGE: The Champions League final was set to be staged at Zenit St Petersburg's stadium on May 28. Photograph: David Ramos/Getty Images

UEFA has moved this year's Champions League final from St Petersburg to Paris in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, European soccer's governing body said in a statement on Friday.



UEFA also said the home games of Ukrainian and Russian club and national teams competing in UEFA competitions would be played at neutral venues "until further notice".

The governing body thanked French President Emmanuel Macron for his "personal support and commitment" in taking on the final.



It added that it would "fully support multi-stakeholder efforts to ensure the provision of rescue for football players and their families in Ukraine who face dire human suffering, destruction and displacement".



The Champions League final was set to be staged at Zenit St Petersburg's stadium on May 28 with thousands of supporters from across the continent expected to attend the showcase match in European club soccer.



The St Petersburg stadium is known as the Gazprom Stadium following a sponsorship deal with Russia's state energy company, which also sponsors the Champions League and UEFA's Euro 2024 national team competition.



The move to strip St Petersburg of the final follows calls from a group of European lawmakers who asked UEFA on Thursday to change the venue and stop considering Russian cities for major international soccer competitions.



The lawmakers also asked UEFA to end Gazprom's sponsorship of the continent's elite club competition. Friday's UEFA statement made no mention of Gazprom, however.



The 2023 Champions League final is set to be contested in Istanbul with Wembley in London hosting the following year and Munich's Allianz Arena the venue for the final in 2025.

Man Utd withdraws Russian airline Aeroflot's sponsorship rights

IMAGE: The logo of Russia's flagship airline Aeroflot is seen on an Airbus A320 which landed after an inaugural trip at the Marseille-Provence airport in Marignane. Photograph: Jean-Paul Pelissier/Reuters

Manchester United have withdrawn Russian airline Aeroflot's sponsorship rights after Russia invaded Ukraine, the Premier League club said.

Russia's Aeroflot was banned from flying to the United Kingdom on Thursday after President Vladimir Putin ordered an invasion of Ukraine. UK Civil Aviation Authority said it had suspended Aeroflot's foreign carrier permit.

"In light of events in Ukraine, we have withdrawn Aeroflot's sponsorship rights. We share the concerns of our fans around the world and extend our sympathies to those affected," a club spokesperson said.

United made Aeroflot its first Russian sponsor in 2013 when it became the club's airline partner, replacing Turkish Airlines.

Russia has been condemned for its invasion of Ukraine by several sports bodies and on Friday the country lost its hosting rights for the Champions League final in May while Formula One said the Grand Prix in Sochi could not go ahead.