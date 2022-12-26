News
EPL PIX: Tottenham draw after trailing by two

EPL PIX: Tottenham draw after trailing by two

December 26, 2022 20:35 IST
A round-up of the action in the Premier League on Monday.

Tottenham recoup to split points with Brentford

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur scores their side's first goal

IMAGE: Tottenham's Harry Kane scores their side's first goal Photograph: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

Harry Kane shook off any World Cup hangover to spark a Tottenham Hotspur revival in an entertaining 2-2 draw away at Brentford as the Premier League roared back to life on Monday.

An early goal by Vitaly Janelt and Ivan Toney's close-range goal shortly after the interval put Brentford 2-0 up as Tottenham struggled to deal with their hosts.

But Antonio Conte's side have made a habit of playing their best football when trailing and so it proved again.

 

Kane, whose missed penalty just over a fortnight ago condemned England to a quarter-final defeat by France, headed home in the 65th minute to throw his side a lifeline.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, one of five Tottenham starters who featured at the World Cup, then levelled with a calm finish and Kane almost won it with a header against the crossbar.

Tottenham are in fourth place with 30 points while Brentford are ninth ahead of the rest of the day's fixtures.

Source: REUTERS
