News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Boxing Day Test PHOTOS: Australia vs South Africa

Boxing Day Test PHOTOS: Australia vs South Africa

December 26, 2022 09:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Mitchell Starc

IMAGE: Australia’s Mitchell Starc celebrates with team mates after dismissing Temba Bavuma of South Africa. Photograph: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Australia grabbed four early wickets to leave South Africa in trouble at 58 for four at lunch on day one of the second Test on Monday after home captain Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Australia took two wickets in two balls in the penultimate over before the break, with Mitchell Starc having Temba Bavuma caught behind for one after Proteas captain Dean Elgar was run out for 26.

 

Scott Boland

IMAGE: Scott Boland celebrates dismissing Sarel Erwee. Photograph: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Paceman Scott Boland earlier struck to remove Sarel Erwee for 18 before the drinks break and all-rounder Cameron Green dismissed number three Theunis de Bruyn for 12.

Khaya Zondo and wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne were both yet to score.

Australia were unchanged from the first Test in Brisbane, while South Africa made one change, bringing in De Bruyn for Rassie van der Dussen at number three.

Cameron Green

IMAGE: Cameron Green celebrates dismissing Theunis de Bruyn. Photograph: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

South Africa's shaky morning turned chaotic when Elgar tried to sneak a quick single off Starc but Marnus Labuschagne swooped in from mid-off and threw down the stumps with the skipper well short of his ground.

Day one also doubled as a tribute to Shane Warne in the first Test at the spin bowling great's home ground since he died in Thailand at the age of 52.

The teams lined up with floppy hats, a Warne trademark, and watched a video package of the legspinner's career highlights before the start of play.

Australia lead the three-match series 1-0 after winning the Gabba opener by six wickets.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Sehwag has fans LOLing with this one tweet
Sehwag has fans LOLing with this one tweet
Don't regret leaving out Kuldeep, says Rahul
Don't regret leaving out Kuldeep, says Rahul
Kohli gifts 'special souvenir' to Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Kohli gifts 'special souvenir' to Mehidy Hasan Miraz
China conducts 'strike drills' around Taiwan
China conducts 'strike drills' around Taiwan
How To Protect Yourself From Poor AQI
How To Protect Yourself From Poor AQI
'Some' foreign flyers test positive at Delhi airport
'Some' foreign flyers test positive at Delhi airport
Sachin spreads Xmas cheer, dual celebration for Mayank
Sachin spreads Xmas cheer, dual celebration for Mayank

India Tour Bangladesh 2022

India Tour Bangladesh 2022

More like this

India don't need to copy England's 'Bazball'

India don't need to copy England's 'Bazball'

Sachin spreads Xmas cheer, dual celebration for Mayank

Sachin spreads Xmas cheer, dual celebration for Mayank

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances