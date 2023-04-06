EPL PIX: Man Utd back into top four

Rashford fires Man United into top four with 1-0 win over Brentford

IMAGE: Manchester United's Marcus Rashford in action with Brentford's Ethan Pinnock. Photograph: Phil Noble/Reuters

Marcus Rashford scored the only goal with a brilliant half-volley as Manchester United beat Brentford 1-0 in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Wednesday to climb back into the top four.

The victory was a perfect response following a disappointing 2-0 defeat by Newcastle United on Sunday and lifted the Red Devils to 53 points, three ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur and level with the Magpies in third.

United started brightly, forcing a series of corners and free kicks as Brentford pulled their outfield players behind the ball to try to close down space, and when the breakthrough came in the 27th minute it was from another set-piece.

A Brentford clearance from a corner only made it as far winger Antony on the edge of the box. He lofted it towards the head of Marcel Sabitzer, and Rashford met the Austrian's bouncing knockdown with a sumptuous half-volley that gave David Raya no chance to register his 28th goal of the season.

David De Gea almost gave Brentford a lifeline early in the second half when his loose attempt at a clearance cannoned into the onrushing Ivan Toney, but luckily for the United keeper the ball bounced to safety.

De Gea was called into action again in the 67th minute when substitute Kevin Schade collected a pass from Toney and ran at him, but the keeper stood firm to deflect the shot.

Manchester United could have sealed the game in the 80th minute as Rashford broke down the left and squared to Fred, but the Brazilian blazed the ball high over the bar with the goal at his mercy.

Brentford poured forward in the closing stages, but the closest they came to scoring was an audacious attempt at a chip from Toney that drifted harmlessly over the bar as the home side held on.

Looking for a top-four finish that will give them a crack at Champions League football next season, Rashford said consistency would be key for United as the Premier League heads into its final phase.

"We are in that period of the season where every game is important and every game counts, so we are pleased to win," Rashford said.

"The important thing is always to win the next game -- everyone is clear that we are not going to play our best every week, but there is never a time to drop our standards and we have to keep trying to push each other every week," he added.

Newcastle thrash awful West Ham 5-1 to stay third

IMAGE: Newcastle United's Joelinton celebrates scoring their fifth goal with Javier Manquillo. Photograph: Tony Obrien/Reuters

Newcastle United bolstered their place in the Premier League's top four and took a huge step towards Champions League qualification as Callum Wilson and Joelinton both scored twice in a 5-1 rout of woeful West Ham United on Wednesday.

A damp night in east London was turned into a Tyneside party as Eddie Howe's rampant side punished an error-riddled West Ham who were the architects of their own downfall.

Wilson and Joelinton both scored inside the opening 13 minutes as third-placed Newcastle sent out a statement in their quest to rejoin the European elite after a 20-year absence.

For West Ham, meanwhile, the joy of a weekend win over bottom club Southampton evaporated as their relegation jitters returned with a horrible display.

They might have feared the worst when Wilson's name was on the teamsheet. He has now scored 12 goals in 13 appearances against West Ham and after a lean spell this season which cost him his England place he suddenly looks back to his best.

"Sometimes you have teams you enjoy playing against. You have a feeling you're going to score," he said.

"Before the game everyone is talking 'West Ham, you're going to score today'. I've been on the bench in the last few weeks. I wanted to make a statement and show everyone I'm still here."

Newcastle are third with 53 points from 28 games, the same as fourth-placed Manchester United but crucially three ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham Hotspur who have played one game more.

West Ham are 15th with 27 points and are only out of the relegation zone on goal difference.

The hosts almost got the perfect start inside a minute when Jarrod Bowen's low cross was turned against the post by a stretching Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

But Newcastle were soon on their way as West Ham's defence offered up its first gift of the evening.

Wilson was left completely unmarked in the sixth minute to glance in a header from Allan Saint-Maximin's cross.

Seven minutes later a routine straight pass by Fabian Schar took out the whole West Ham defence and Joelinton rounded Lukasz Fabianski to score. The goal was initially flagged offside but a VAR check showed that Emerson had played Joelinton on.

West Ham replied in the 38th minute when Zouma headed in from a Bowen corner and they looked capable of a comeback.

But their momentum was completely stopped in the first minute of the second period as Fabianski threw the ball to Nayef Aguerd who dallied and was caught in possession with the ball being squared for Wilson to tap home.

West Ham boss David Moyes looked volcanic with rage on the touchline and made four substitutions just past the hour mark.

But his night got worse and worse as Fabianski failed to deal with a long ball forward and Isak punished him from distance. The Geordie fans were already in party mode even before Joelinton put the icing on the cake.

West Ham were booed off and Moyes said he had some sympathy with those who left before the end.

"I would have left as well, but the players were working as hard as they could, their effort was fantastic," Moyes said.