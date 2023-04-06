News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Here's why Ashwin opened batting for Rajasthan Royals

Here's why Ashwin opened batting for Rajasthan Royals

April 06, 2023 08:08 IST
Jos Buttler got stitches on his left hand's little finger, could miss next match vs DC

Jos Buttler

IMAGE: Jos Buttler injured his finger while taking a catch to dismiss Shahrukh Khan. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Rajasthan Royals' batting mainstay Jos Buttler has got multiple stitches on the little finger of his left hand during team's IPL game against Punjab Kings and could miss his team's next game against Delhi Capitals on April 8.

 

Ravichandran Ashwin was promoted as an opener as Buttler, who injured his little finger while taking a catch to dismiss PBKS batter Shahrukh Khan, was getting stitches on his finger.

Buttler ran from deep and took a sliding catch off Jason Holder's bowling in the last over but immediately looked in pain as he left the field with a couple of balls still remaining.

"Jos was not fit. He was getting stitches for his finger after the catch," skipper Sanju Samson said during post-match presentation ceremony.

In fact, Buttler, who got a sponsor's award for the best catch, came to collect his cheque with a distinct white strapping on his little finger.

The finger will certainly be sore and fielding could be an issue and hence Royals medical staff might just want to give him rest for a game or two with next match to be played within 72 hours.

