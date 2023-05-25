EPL: Brighton snap champions Man City's winning run

IMAGE: Brighton & Hove Albion's Julio Enciso, left, celebrates after scoring first goal against Manchester City at American Express Community Stadium in Brighton, on Wednesday. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Champions Manchester City's 12-match winning streak in the Premier League came to an end as Julio Enciso's stunner earned sixth-placed Brighton and Hove Albion a 1-1 draw to seal them a Europa League berth on Wednesday.

Treble-chasing City, who wrapped up a fifth title in six seasons at the weekend, lacked their usual intensity but took the lead when Phil Foden slotted home in the 25th minute.



Brighton have qualified for Europe for the first time, and showed why with some vibrant football and Enciso equalised for the hosts with a long-range piledriver in the 38th minute.



Danny Welbeck had a goal ruled out before halftime for Brighton and Erling Haaland thought he had put City ahead late on but was penalised for shirt-pulling after a VAR check.



It was the first time since February that City had dropped points and with one league game left at Brentford on Sunday they have 89 points, eight more than Arsenal. Brighton have 62, a total seventh-placed Aston Villa now cannot match.

IMAGE: Phil Foden scores Manchester City's first goal. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

Despite having clinched another title and with the FA Cup and Champions League finals to come, City manager Pep Guardiola's hunger for victory was undiminished.



He was furious as Haaland was denied his late goal, earning himself a yellow card for his verbal volley.



But defeat would have been harsh on a Brighton side who have enjoyed the best campaign in the club's history.



"Exceptional game. Congratulations to Brighton for their deserved qualification to the Europa League," Guardiola said.



"The game we played, 48 hours after we drank all the alcohol in Manchester, 48 hours later we behaved and we showed why we were the champions against that team."



Brighton matched City throughout an enjoyable contest and had 20 goal attempts to City's 13, with seven of them on target.



Yet even with their eyes now focussed on two of the biggest games in the club's history, City still packed a considerable punch with Haaland marauding forward.

IMAGE: It was the first time since February that Manchester City had dropped points. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

The Norwegian looked poised to score when he went through one-on-one but he was thwarted by Brighton keeper Jason Steele.



The next time he went through after being released by Riyad Mahrez's pass he went around Steele and unselfishly picked out Foden whose shot found the bottom corner.



Kaoru Mitoma had an equaliser ruled out before Paraguayan teenager Enciso brought the crowd to its feet.



Picking up the ball in space about 25 metres from goal he sent a right-foot rocket beyond the diving Stefan Ortega and into the top corner of the goal.



Welbeck, who had already hit the goal frame with a free kick, was then denied by a tight offside call.



Brighton had plenty of chances in the second half too but it looked as though Haaland had scored his 53rd goal of the season when he headed in Cole Palmer's cross but he had clearly grabbed the shirt of Levi Colwill as the ball came over.



Haaland's goal rate has slowed considerably with only one in his last six games. City's fans will be hoping he is saving a few more for the seismic couple of weeks ahead.