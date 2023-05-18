News
Rediff.com  » Sports » PIX: Manchester City rout Real Madrid to reach Champions League final

May 18, 2023 08:28 IST
IMAGE: Manchester City's players celebrate winning the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match against Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on Wednesday. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Manchester City marched into the Champions League final for the second time in three seasons after outclassing holders Real Madrid 4-0 for a 5-1 aggregate victory at a raucous Etihad Stadium on Wednesday.

 

Bernardo Silva's first-half double put City in control against the 14-time European champions and an own goal by Eder Militao after the break and a late fourth from Julian Alvarez sealed the deal for Pep Guardiola's side as they avenged last year's bitter semi-final loss.

IMAGE: Bernardo Silva scores the opening goal for Manchester City. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

With Inter Milan awaiting in the final, City will now be huge favourites to finally deliver the trophy Abu Dhabi's Sheikh Mansour has craved since buying the club in 2008, having lost to Chelsea two years ago.

City are now unbeaten in 26 home matches in the competition and that run was never in danger once Portuguese midfielder Silva whipped a shot past Thibaut Courtois in the 23rd minute and then headed his side's second in the 37th minute.

The second half was almost a formality as holders Real, bidding to win the trophy for a sixth time in 10 seasons, were outplayed by a relentless City side closing in on a treble.

IMAGE: Julian Alvarez beats Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois to score Manchester City's fourth goal. Photograph: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

And there was no way back for Carlo Ancelotti's side when Kevin De Bruyne's free kick flicked off Militao in the 76th minute.

Alvarez put the icing on the cake of a memorable night for City with a clinical finish after coming on as late replacement for Erling Haaland.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
