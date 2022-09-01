News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Transfers: Chelsea agree deal with Barca to sign Aubameyang

Transfers: Chelsea agree deal with Barca to sign Aubameyang

September 01, 2022 20:46 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Photograph: FC Barcelona/Twitter

Chelsea have reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, with defender Marcos Alonso going the other way, Sky Sports reported on Thursday's transfer deadline day.

The report said that the Premier League club are expected to pay a fee in the region of 10 million pounds ($11.56 million)plus offer Alonso to sign Aubameyang, who joined Barcelona in February after leaving Arsenal.

 

The Gabon international scored 13 goals in 24 games for the Catalan club, but was surplus to requirements after they signed Poland striker Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich and needed to offload players to comply with LaLiga's financial rules.

If Aubameyang's transfer to Chelsea goes through, he would return to the English top flight after seven months, having played for Chelsea's London rivals Arsenal for four years.

He would also be reunited with manager Thomas Tuchel, after the pair previously worked together at Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund.

The 33-year-old was the Premier League's joint top scorer in the 2018-19 season and led Arsenal to the FA Cup in the following campaign, but had a fall-out with Arsenal and their manager Mikel Arteta last season over disciplinary issues.

Aubameyang, who has three years left on his Barcelona contract, suffered a jaw injury following an armed robbery at his home and is expected to be out of action for three weeks.

Chelsea have been playing without a recognised striker after Romelu Lukaku moved back to Inter Milan on loan in the close season while Timo Werner returned to RB Leipzig.

The London club have signed a number of high-profile players in the transfer window, including Raheem Sterling and Kalidou Koulibaly.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
How Tiger 'motivated' Serena to go for the kill
How Tiger 'motivated' Serena to go for the kill
The 10 highest paid tennis stars
The 10 highest paid tennis stars
Messi 1st, LeBron 2nd, Ronaldo 3rd...
Messi 1st, LeBron 2nd, Ronaldo 3rd...
India saw 14 cases of offences against State every day
India saw 14 cases of offences against State every day
HC to hear Batla convicts' plea against sentence
HC to hear Batla convicts' plea against sentence
Hate speech accused Tyagi says his life is in danger
Hate speech accused Tyagi says his life is in danger
Action against corrupt creating new polarisation: Modi
Action against corrupt creating new polarisation: Modi

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

Transfers: Chelsea sign Fofana from Leicester

Transfers: Chelsea sign Fofana from Leicester

PIX: Haaland 'tricks' again; Arsenal keep 100% start

PIX: Haaland 'tricks' again; Arsenal keep 100% start

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances