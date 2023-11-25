Man City's Haaland Shatters Premier League Record

IMAGE: Manchester City striker Erling Haaland celebrates scoring the opening goal against Liverpool on Saturday. It was his 50th goal in the Premier League. Photograph: Premier League/X

In a sensational display of goal-scoring prowess, Manchester City's Erling Haaland has etched his name in Premier League history by reaching his 50th goal faster than any player before him. The Norwegian international achieved this milestone during City's match against Liverpool on Saturday, where he opened the scoring with a precise low shot into the bottom corner in the 27th minute at Etihad Stadium.

Haaland's reached the milestone in just 48 games, breaking the previous record held by former Manchester United and Newcastle striker Andy Cole. Cole had reached the 50-goal mark in 65 games.

The prolific striker has been in scintillating form this season, notching his 18th goal in just 20 appearances across all competitions. This goal-scoring prowess has been a key factor in Manchester City's success, contributing significantly to their campaign in various competitions.

Last season, Haaland set the football world ablaze with a record-breaking performance, netting an astonishing 52 goals for Manchester City. This stellar contribution played a pivotal role in the club's historic treble triumph, securing the Premier League, Champions League, and FA Cup.

As Haaland continues to rewrite the record books, football enthusiasts around the globe are left in awe of his goal-scoring prowess. The Norwegian striker's impact on the pitch remains unparalleled, solidifying his status as one of the most prolific strikers in the history of the Premier League.