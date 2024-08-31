Transfers: Sterling, Sancho seal loan deals; Toney makes Saudi move

IMAGE: Ivan Toney, once Brentford's lynchpin in attack, moved to Al-Ahli for 40 million pounds ($52.50 million). Photograph: Al-Ahli/X

A flurry of activity on transfer deadline day finished with frozen out England wingers Raheem Sterling and Jadon Sancho finalising loan deals with rival Premier League clubs while Ivan Toney sealed a move to Saudi Arabia on Friday.



While Sterling crossed the London divide to move from Chelsea to Arsenal, Sancho left Manchester United on loan once again to effectively replace his international teammate at Stamford Bridge, the British media reported.



Sterling was told by new Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca that he had no place in the squad and Arsenal swooped in to sign him with manager Mikel Arteta an admirer having worked with the winger at Manchester City during his spell as assistant coach.



Sancho had been at odds with United boss Erik ten Hag and despite being an 85 million euros ($93.90 million) recruit, the Old Trafford club saw fit to let him go on loan a second time after his spell with former club Borussia Dortmund last season.



Toney, once Brentford's lynchpin in attack, has moved to Al-Ahli for 40 million pounds ($52.50 million) after the club cashed in on the striker who helped them gain promotion to the top flight in 2021.



But Toney did his career no favours when he received an eight-month ban for 232 breaches of betting rules, which saw him miss half the 2023-24 season.



"I'm happy he has an opportunity to try something new in his life and career," Brentford coach Thomas Frank said.



"We thank him for so many magic moments and wish him all the best for his next chapter. Ivan leaves as a Brentford legend."

IMAGE: Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling moved to Arsenal on a loan deal. Photograph: Arsenal/X

Arsenal were quite busy with players leaving on deadline day as goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale made a permanent switch to Southampton, which forced the north London club to sign Neto on loan from Bournemouth.



Meanwhile, Eddie Nketiah became the latest academy player to leave Arsenal as he moved to Crystal Palace for around 30 million pounds while Reiss Nelson joined Fulham on loan.



Palace also signed centre back Maxence Lacroix while Matt Turner arrives for a season-long loan. Wolverhampton Wanderers had three incoming transfers on deadline day - keeper Sam Johnstone, midfielder Andre and winger Carlos Forbs.



Chelsea allowed Armando Broja to join Everton on a season-long loan with an option to make the move permanent in 2025.



Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay ended a 22-year stay at United, a club he joined when he was five years old, to make the switch to Serie A side Napoli for 30.5 million euros. The Italian club also signed his Scotland teammate Billy Gilmour.



McTominay's departure allowed United to sign their primary target Manuel Ugarte from Paris St Germain on a five-year deal in a deal worth 50 million euros.

AC Milan added to their attacking options by snapping up AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham on a season-long loan.



The following is a list of major signings during the 2024-25 pre-season transfer window, which closed on Aug. 30 (transfer fees reported by club or media, includes add-ons):



ENGLAND



Raheem Sterling: From Chelsea to Arsenal (loan)



Jadon Sancho: From Manchester United to Chelsea (loan)



Dominic Solanke: From Bournemouth to Tottenham Hotspur (65 million pounds)



Pedro Neto: From Wolverhampton Wanderers to Chelsea (54 million pounds)



Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui: From Bayern Munich to Manchester United (50 million pounds combined)



Amadou Onana: From Everton to Aston Villa (50 million pounds)



Manuel Ugarte: From Paris St Germain to Manchester United (50 million euros)



Joao Felix: From Atletico Madrid to Chelsea (46 million pounds)



Joshua Zirkzee: From Bologna to Manchester United (42.5 million euros)



Evanilson: From Porto to Bournemouth (40.2 million pounds)



Archie Gray: From Leeds United to Tottenham Hotspur (40 million pounds)



Jean-Clair Todibo: From Nice to West Ham United (40 million euros)



Georginio Rutter: From Leeds United to Brighton & Hove Albion (40 million pounds)



Riccardo Calafiori: From Bologna to Arsenal (40 million euros)



Ian Maatsen: From Chelsea to Aston Villa (40 million pounds)



Mikel Merino: From Real Sociedad to Arsenal (31 million pounds)



Eddie Nketiah: From Arsenal to Crystal Palace (30 million pounds)



Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall: From Leicester to Chelsea (30 million pounds)



Yankuba Minteh: From Newcastle to Brighton (30 million pounds)



Joachim Andersen: From Crystal Palace to Fulham (30 million pounds)



Fabio Carvalho: From Liverpool to Brentford (27.5 million pounds)



David Raya: From Brentford to Arsenal (27 million pounds)



Aaron Ramsdale: From Arsenal to Southampton (25 million pounds)



Matt O'Riley: From Celtic to Brighton & Hove Albion (25 million pounds)



Sepp van den Berg: From Liverpool to Brentford (25 million pounds)



Filip Jorgensen: From Villarreal to Chelsea (20 million pounds)



Omari Hutchinson: From Chelsea to Ipswich (20 million pounds)



Oliver Skipp: From Tottenham Hotspur to Leicester City (20 million pounds)



Sander Berge: From Burnley to Fulham (20 million pounds)



Omari Kellyman: From Aston Villa to Chelsea (19 million pounds)



Jake O'Brien: From Olympique Lyonnais to Everton (17 million pounds)



Dean Huijsen: From Juventus FC to AFC Bournemouth (15.2 million euros)



Aaron Wan-Bissaka: From Manchester United to West Ham United (15 million pounds)



Cameron Archer: From Aston Villa to Southampton FC (15 million pounds)



Mateus Fernandes: From Sporting to Southampton (15 million pounds)



Federico Chiesa: From Juve to Liverpool (12 million euros)



Ismaila Sarr: From Olympique de Marseille to Crystal Palace (12.5 million pounds)



Caleb Wiley: From Major League Soccer to Chelsea (8.5 million pounds)



Ilkay Gundogan: From Barcelona to Manchester City (undisclosed)



Ross Barkley: From Luton to Aston Villa (undisclosed)



Samuel Iling-Junior: From Juve to Aston Villa (undisclosed)



Enzo Barrenechea: From Juve to Aston Villa (undisclosed



Adam Lallana: From Brighton to Southampton (undisclosed)



Tosin Adarabioyo : Fulham to Chelsea (free transfer)



Jorgen Strand Larsen: Celta Vigo to Wolverhampton Wanderers (undisclosed)



Iliman Ndiaye: From Olympique de Marseille to Everton (undisclosed)



Caleb Okoli: From Atalanta to Leicester City (undisclosed)



Miodrag Pivas: From Jedinstvo Ub to Newcastle United (undisclosed)



Yang Min-Hyeok: From Gangwon FC to Tottenham Hotspur (undisclosed)



Kuryu Matsuki: From FC Tokyo to Southampton FC (undisclosed)



Anwar El Ghazi: From Mainz to Cardiff City (undisclosed)



Wilson Odobert: From Burnley to Tottenham Hotspur (undisclosed)



Dara O'Shea: from Burnley to Ipswich Town (undisclosed)



Alex Moreno: From Aston Villa to Nottingham Forest (fee undisclosed)



Sam Johnstone: From Crystal Palace to Wolverhampton (undisclosed)



Daichi Kamada: From Lazio to Crystal Palace (free transfer)



Neto: From Bournemouth to Arsenal (loan)



SPAIN



Kylian Mbappe: From PSG to Real Madrid (free transfer)



Julian Alvarez: From Manchester City to Atletico Madrid (75 million euros)



Dani Olmo: From RB Leipzig to Barcelona (55 million euros)



Conor Gallagher: From Chelsea to Atletico Madrid (42 million euros)



Robin Le Normand: From Real Sociedad to Atletico Madrid (30 million euros)



Endrick: From Palmeiras to Real Madrid (35 million euros)



Alexander Sorloth: From Villarreal to Atletico Madrid (32 million euros)



James Rodriguez: From Sao Paulo to Rayo Vallecano (free transfer)



GERMANY



Hiroki Ito: From Stuttgart to Bayern Munich (undisclosed)



Joao Palhinha: From Fulham to Bayern Munich (51 million euros)



Martin Terrier: From Stade Rennais to Bayer Leverkusen (22 million euros)



Pascal Gross: From Brighton to Borussia Dortmund (undisclosed)



Maximilian Beier: From TSG Hoffenheim to Borussia Dortmund (28.5 million euros)



Antonio Nusa: From Brugge to RB Leipzig (undisclosed)



ITALY



Douglas Luiz: From Aston Villa to Juve (50 million euros)



Scott McTominay: From Manchester United to Napoli (30.5 million euros)



Romelu Lukaku: From Chelsea to Napoli (30 million pounds)



David Neres: From Benfica to Napoli (28 million euros)



Youssouf Fofana: From AS Monaco to AC Milan (25 million euros)



Michele Di Gregorio: From Monza to Juventus (19 million euros)



Cabal Murillo Juan David: From Hellas Verona FC to Juventus (11 million euros)



Alvaro Morata: From Atletico Madrid to AC Milan (13 million euros)



Marin Pongracic: From Lecce to Fiorentina (15 million euros)



Che Adams: From Southampton FC to Torino (free transfer)



Thijs Dallinga: From Toulouse to Bologna (15 million euros)



Raphael Varane: From Manchester United to Como (free transfer)



Matias Soule: From Juventus FC to AS Roma (undisclosed)



Strahinja Pavlovic: From RB Salzburg to AC Milan (18 million euros)



Artem Dovbyk: From Girona to AS Roma (38 million euros)



Mateo Retegui: From Genoa to Atalanta (28 million euros)



David De Gea: From Manchester United to Fiorentina (free transfer)



Emerson Royal: From Tottenham Hotspur to AC Milan (15 million euros)



Boulaye Dia: From Salernitana to Lazio (12 million euros)



FRANCE



Georges Mikautadze: From FC Metz to Olympique Lyonnais (18.5 million euros)



Mason Greenwood: From Manchester United to Olympique de Marseille (31.6 million euros)



Joao Neves: From Benfica to Paris St Germain (60 million euros)



Willian Pacho: From Eintracht Frankfurt to Paris St Germain (undisclosed)



Desire Doue: From Rennes to Paris St Germain (50 million euros)



UNITED STATES



Marco Reus: From Borussia Dortmund to Major League Soccer (free transfer)



SAUDI ARABIA



Ivan Toney: From Brentford to Al-Ahli (40 million pounds)



Joao Cancelo: From Manchester City to Al-Ahli (fee undisclosed)



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES



Mohamed Elneny: From Arsenal to Al-Jazira (free transfer)



SCOTLAND



Kasper Schmeichel: From Anderlecht to Celtic (free transfer)



TURKEY



Youssef En-Nesyri: From Sevilla to Fenerbahce (20 million euros)



AUSTRIA



Bobby Clark: From Liverpool to RB Salzburg (10 million pounds)

($1 = 0.9052 euros)

($1 = 0.7618 pounds)