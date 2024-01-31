News
Rediff.com  » Sports » EPL: Arsenal put pressure on Liverpool; Luton thrash Brighton

EPL: Arsenal put pressure on Liverpool; Luton thrash Brighton

January 31, 2024 10:46 IST
Arsenal

IMAGE: Nottingham Forest's Taiwo Awoniyi scores their first goal. Photograph: Carl Recine/Reuters

Arsenal closed the gap on leaders Liverpool with a 2-1 Premier League victory at Nottingham Forest to kick off the midweek fixtures on Tuesday, while Luton Town moved out of the relegation zone with a 4-0 rout of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Fourth-placed Aston Villa suffered a 3-1 home defeat by Newcastle United, Crystal Palace came from behind to beat visiting Sheffield United 3-2 and struggling pair Fulham and Everton fought out a 0-0 draw at Craven Cottage.

 

Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus scored and then set up Bukayo Saka's goal seven minutes later at the City Ground and despite conceding late on the Gunners survived a nervy finish to move up to second place and within two points of leaders Liverpool.

They are on 46 points after 22 matches and climbed above Manchester City, who have 43 from 20. Liverpool play their game in hand of Arsenal at home to Chelsea at Anfield on Wednesday.

Despite having 74% possession and 19 shots, Mikel Arteta's Gunners side did not break the deadlock until the 65th minute when Jesus, who played despite struggling with fluid on his knee in the build-up to the match, scored from a very tight angle.

Forest's relegation fears grew with Nuno Espirito Santo's side in 16th with 20 points, two points above the drop zone.

Luton Town

IMAGE: Luton Town's Thomas Kaminski in action with Brighton & Hove Albion's Danny Welbeck. Photograph: Andrew Couldridge/Reuters

Luton's Elijah Adebayo scored a hat-trick and the Hatters went two goals up against Brighton inside the first three minutes to the delight of a raucous Kenilworth Road crowd.

Adebayo opened his tally with a header from close range after 18 seconds before speedy winger Chiedozie Ogbene made it 2-0 after two minutes and 17 seconds.

Luton climbed to 17th on 19 points after 21 games and their victory coupled with Everton's draw at Craven Cottage took the Merseysiders back into the drop zone with 18 points from 22.

A pair of first-half goals from defender Fabian Schar set Newcastle on track for victory at Villa, ending a run of five successive away defeats in the Premier League for the Magpies.

Villa's loss kept them fourth in the table on 43 points, while Newcastle climbed above Brighton into seventh with 32.

Newcastle

IMAGE: Newcastle United players celebrate after the match. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Palace's Eberechi Eze and the returning Michael Olise put on a dazzling attacking display in a come-from-behind victory over bottom side Sheffield United that took the Eagles up to 14th on 24 points, relieving some pressure on manager Roy Hodgson.

Eze netted both equalisers while Olise scored the winner after a frantic first half hour saw Sheffield United take the lead twice with goals from Ben Brereton Diaz and James McAtee.

Everton were lucky to escape with a point at Fulham after being under constant pressure in an action-packed second half.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
