Rediff.com  » Sports » Wimbledon announces record prize money

Wimbledon announces record prize money

June 10, 2022 20:49 IST
The men's and women's singles champions will each receive 2 million pounds, organisers said on Thursday.

IMAGE: The men's and women's singles champions will each receive 2 million pounds, organisers said on Thursday. Photograph: Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

There will be no ranking points on offer, but Wimbledon will dish out record prize money of 40.3 million pounds ($50.5 million) and host capacity crowds for the first time in three years at this year's tennis championships.

 

The grasscourt grand slam event had its ranking points taken away by the men's ATP and women's WTA after it opted to exclude players from Russia and Belarus because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a 'special operation'. Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion.

"From the first round of the qualifying competition to the champions being crowned, this year's prize money distribution aims to reflect just how important the players are to The Championships...," said Ian Hewitt, Chairman of the All England Club.

The total prize money last year was a little over 35 million pounds, with Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty pocketing 1.7 million pounds each after being crowned champions.

The grasscourt major will be held from June 27 to July 10.

($1 = 0.7980 pounds)

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
