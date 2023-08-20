Durand Cup: NorthEast enter quarters; Mohammedan miss out

IMAGE: NEUFC beat Downtown Heroes to enter the quarters. Photograph: NorthEast United FC/Twitter

NorthEast United FC advanced to the quarterfinals of the Durand Cup football tournament after a convincing 3-1 victory over Downtown Heroes in Guwahati on Sunday.

The Highlanders conceded early as Parvaj Bhuiya struck in the eighth minute. Downtown held on to their slender 1-0 lead at the half-time break.

However, NorthEast turned things around in the second half, with Ibson Melo equalising in the 48th, followed by Romain Philippoteaux's 52nd goal to put their noses ahead.

Eventually, NorthEast sealed the tie with Parthib Gogoi's 78th-minute winner.

Northeast are currently placed second in the group with seven points, behind table-topper FC Goa on goal difference. FC Goa are also through to the quarterfinals.

Downtown lapped up the only chance and shocked NorthEast by drawing first blood through Bhuiya following goalie Mirshad's howler in the eighth minute.

As Downtown pressed hard thereon through Ezekiel and Parvaj, Mirshad was careful this time and ensured that the debutants did not get to double their lead.

NEUFC began the next half with local boy Parthib Gogoi replacing Jithin, resulting in a quick equaliser.

Brazillian Ibson Melo made no mistakes at the chance he got, finding the back of the net in the 48th minute. A high ball inside the box into the head of Spaniard Zabaco saw it land on Melo's feet, who tapped it in.

NorthEast's attack continued and they earned a lead in the 52nd, thanks to a miss-pass from a Downtown player right outside the box, as skipper Romain Philippoteaux ensured to thump the ball in.

NEUFC dominated for the next 20 minutes without any goal. But, Gogoi displayed his class by taking out three defenders with a solo run into the box and hammered in the side's winning goal in the 78th.

Although Downtown followed it up with some hapless efforts, none proved to be threatening for the Highlanders.

Mohammedan hammer Jamshedpur 6-0, but out of reckoning

In the second match of the day, Mohammedan Sporting produced a dominating performance to dismantle Jamshedpur FC 6-0 in Kolkata.

Lalremsanga Fanai gave Mohammedan the lead in the 10th before doubling it in the 16th. David Lalhlansanga struck four goals in the 28th, 69th, 82nd and 88th to close Mohammedan's emphatic win.

However, the triumph was not enough for Mohammedan to make it to the quarterfinals.

While Mohammedan finished second in Group B, behind table-topper Mumbai City FC by three points, they ended at the third sport in the second-placed teams' ranking, falling behind Mohun Bagan SG by a goal.

Also, NEUFC's win made things more difficult for Mohammedan.