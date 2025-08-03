Durand Cup: Namdhari sink Air Force, go top of Group A

IMAGE: Namdhari FC moved to the top of Group A with six points from two matches. Photograph: Durand Cup/X

Namdhari FC continued their winning run with a commanding 4-2 victory over Indian Air Force football team to go on top of Group A at the 134th Durand Cup in Kolkata on Sunday.

Samuel K opened the scoring for the Airmen in the 7th minute, but Namdhari responded with goals from Cledson Dasilva (penalty, 37th), Amandeep Singh (45th), and second-half strikes from Dharmpreet Singh (60th) and substitute Seilenthang Lotjem (74th) to secure all three points.

Despite a late goal from Sankit in the 78th minute, the Airmen could not mount a comeback at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK).

With this win, Namdhari FC moved to the top of Group A with six points from two matches, strongly positioning themselves for a spot in the quarterfinals ahead of the crucial clash against East Bengal on Wednesday.