HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Durand Cup: Namdhari sink Air Force, go top of Group A

Durand Cup: Namdhari sink Air Force, go top of Group A

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

August 03, 2025 19:54 IST

x

Namdhari FC

IMAGE: Namdhari FC moved to the top of Group A with six points from two matches. Photograph: Durand Cup/X

Namdhari FC continued their winning run with a commanding 4-2 victory over Indian Air Force football team to go on top of Group A at the 134th Durand Cup in Kolkata on Sunday.

 

Samuel K opened the scoring for the Airmen in the 7th minute, but Namdhari responded with goals from Cledson Dasilva (penalty, 37th), Amandeep Singh (45th), and second-half strikes from Dharmpreet Singh (60th) and substitute Seilenthang Lotjem (74th) to secure all three points.

Despite a late goal from Sankit in the 78th minute, the Airmen could not mount a comeback at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (VYBK).

With this win, Namdhari FC moved to the top of Group A with six points from two matches, strongly positioning themselves for a spot in the quarterfinals ahead of the crucial clash against East Bengal on Wednesday. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'What was Siraj thinking?'
'What was Siraj thinking?'
South Africa crush Pakistan to lift WCL trophy
South Africa crush Pakistan to lift WCL trophy
Turning Point? Siraj's Misstep Costs India Big
Turning Point? Siraj's Misstep Costs India Big
Gavaskar's rare gift for Shubman Gill
Gavaskar's rare gift for Shubman Gill
Nayar reveals KL Rahul's secret to England success
Nayar reveals KL Rahul's secret to England success

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

India Works Way Too Hard: 8 Overworked Countries

webstory image 2

Lasts Longer, Plays Harder: Moto G86 Power Phone

webstory image 3

10 Countries Hit By Trump's Tariffs

VIDEOS

Manipur's timeless monoliths stand tall through time2:49

Manipur's timeless monoliths stand tall through time

WATCH: Rohit Sharma makes an appearance at Oval for IND vs ENG Test0:33

WATCH: Rohit Sharma makes an appearance at Oval for IND...

Drone view of Kallanai Dam, the oldest dam in the world1:47

Drone view of Kallanai Dam, the oldest dam in the world

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD