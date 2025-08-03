South Africa crush Pakistan to lift WCL trophy

AB de Villiers rolled back the years with a blistering unbeaten century as South Africa Champions crushed Pakistan Champions by 9 wickets to win their maiden World Championship of Legends (WCL) title.

Put in to bat, Pakistan Champions rode on a belligerent 76 from Sharjeel Khan to post 195/5 in their 20 overs. Mohammad Hafeez’s side looked set for a strong finish, but South Africa’s disciplined bowling — led by Wayne Parnell (2/32) and Hardus Viljoen (2/38) — kept them in check at crucial moments.

Then came the de Villiers show.

The former South Africa captain lit up the final with a stunning 120* off just 60 balls, dismantling the Pakistan attack with trademark flair. His knock — laced with audacious strokes and vintage dominance — ensured the chase was wrapped up with ease, as the Proteas sealed victory with plenty to spare.

It was a statement win from the South Africans, who peaked at the right time and claimed the WCL crown in emphatic style.