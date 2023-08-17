News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Durand Cup: Jamshedpur down Indian Navy

Durand Cup: Jamshedpur down Indian Navy

Source: PTI
August 17, 2023 18:51 IST
Jamshedpur FC's Ashley Koli (right) vies for possession with an Indian Navy player during their Durand Cup match in Kolkata on Thursday

IMAGE: Jamshedpur FC's Ashley Koli (right) vies for possession with an Indian Navy player during their Durand Cup match in Kolkata on Thursday. Photograph: Durand Cup/Twitter

Ashley Koli's second-half header handed Jamshedpur FC their first win of the 132nd Durand Cup, as they beat Indian Navy football team by a solitary goal in Group B in Kolkata on Thursday.

 

Ashley found the all-important winner in the 70th minute of the game.

Mumbai City are sitting pretty at the top of the group with six points, while Jamshedpur and Mohammedan Sporting are on three points each.

Steven Dias made six changes to Jamshedpur's playing XI that went down 0-5 against Mumbai City FC in their previous match.

It was end-to-end football from the word go with Ashley and Sadhu Marandi showing great intent for the Red Miners, while experienced P M Britto and Pintu Mahata were the main threats for Indian Navy upfront.

After a barren first half, the winner came in the 70th minute when Ashley headed in from a corner.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
