Rediff.com  » Sports » Dubai Tennis: Bopanna-Ebden advance; curtains for Nagal

Dubai Tennis: Bopanna-Ebden advance; curtains for Nagal

Source: PTI
February 28, 2024 13:14 IST
Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden, who made their first outing since winning the men's doubles title at the Australian Open, will face Ariel Behar of Uruguay and Czech Adam Pavlasek in the quarter-finals.

IMAGE: Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden, who made their first outing since winning the men's doubles title at the Australian Open, will face Ariel Behar of Uruguay and Czech Adam Pavlasek in the quarter-finals. Photograph: Kind courtesy India_ All Sports/Twitter

Top seeds Rohan Bopanna and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden entered the men's doubles quarter-finals of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships with a straight set win over the Tunisian-Pakistani pair of Skander Mansouri and Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi in Dubai.

 

Bopanna and Ebden, who won the Australian Open last month, took one hour and 41 minutes to get the better of Mansouri and Qureshi 7-6 (4), 7-6 (5) in the round of 16 on Tuesday night.

Another Indian, Yuki Bhambri and his Dutch partner Robin Haase also progressed to the quarter-finals, defeating Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik and Adrian Mannarino of France 6-7 (6), 6-3, 10-8 in a round of 16 match.

Yuki and Haase will next face the winner of the match between the Belgian duo of Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen and third seed English-Kiwi pair of Jamal Murray and Michael Venus.

However, it was curtains for India in men's singles after the country's top player Sumit Nagal exited in the round of 32.

Nagal lost 4-6, 7-5, 1-6 against Italy's Lorenzo Sonego.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
