News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Gauff cruises past fellow teen Fruhvirtova to enter quarters

Gauff cruises past fellow teen Fruhvirtova to enter quarters

January 04, 2024 13:50 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Coco Gauff marched into the quarters of the Auckland Classic. Photograph: Henry Romero/Reuters

US Open champion Coco Gauff cruised past fellow teen Brenda Fruhvirtova 6-3 6-0 at the Auckland Classic on Thursday, setting up a quarter-final against Varvara Gracheva in the Australian Open warm-up event.

Fruhvirtova, 16, matched Gauff in the early stages but once the American grabbed a 3-2 lead there was no looking back.

Gauff raced to 5-0 lead in the second set, and while the 19-year-old faced two break points serving for the match she saved both to win her first career meeting with the Czech.

 

"(Fruhvirtova) started off playing really well, and I was able to raise my level," Gauff said. "I thought I served well and did better on the returns, and I think I played a great match today."

At the Brisbane International, another tune-up event for the Melbourne Park Grand Slam, which runs from Jan. 14-28, former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko beat Karolina Pliskova 6-2 4-6 6-3 to reach the quarters.

Latvian Ostapenko, who will meet former world number one Victoria Azarenka for a place in the last four, raced through the first set but looked frustrated as Pliskova fought back to claim the second.

"I get really mad when I miss some important points and I get really angry at myself," Ostapenko said.

"I'm a fighter and I really want to play kind of perfect. But I know nothing is always perfect. It’s just the way I am."

Two-time champion Azarenka beat France's Clara Burel 7-5 6-2, the 34-year-old Belarusian powering to a 4-1 lead in the opener before Burel drew level.

"I was trying to be aggressive, come to the net, but I felt like she was really on top of me," Azarenka said. "She did some amazing passing shots, some counter-attack balls."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Will injury jeopardise Djokovic's 11th Aus Open Quest?
Will injury jeopardise Djokovic's 11th Aus Open Quest?
Is Cummins Australia's greatest after Sir Don Bradman?
Is Cummins Australia's greatest after Sir Don Bradman?
'We've always prioritised international cricket'
'We've always prioritised international cricket'
Seen John's Rs 70 Cr Purchase?
Seen John's Rs 70 Cr Purchase?
Veterans, youngsters embark on a fresh journey
Veterans, youngsters embark on a fresh journey
Will These South Movies Be Blockbusters?
Will These South Movies Be Blockbusters?
30 RD Burman Gems You May Not Have Heard
30 RD Burman Gems You May Not Have Heard

India Tour South Africa 2023-24

India's Tour of South Africa 2023-24

More like this

PIX: De Minaur shocks Djokovic in United Cup

PIX: De Minaur shocks Djokovic in United Cup

Naomi Osaka's comeback crushed by Pliskova

Naomi Osaka's comeback crushed by Pliskova

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances