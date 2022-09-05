News
Djokovic to skip Serbia's Davis Cup ties for personal reasons

Djokovic to skip Serbia's Davis Cup ties for personal reasons

September 05, 2022 20:47 IST
Novak Djokovic's official website lists the September 23-25 Laver Cup at London's O2 Arena as his next tournament

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic's official website lists the September 23-25 Laver Cup at London's O2 Arena as his next tournament. Photograph: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

Novak Djokovic will miss Serbia's Davis Cup Finals group stage matches starting in Valencia next week due to personal reasons, the country's tennis federation announced on Monday.

 

The former world number one won Wimbledon to take his Grand Slam singles titles tally to 21 but missed the ongoing US Open as he opted not to be vaccinated against COVID-19, which meant he could not fly to New York for the year's final major.

Djokovic, 35, was expected to return to action in the men's premier team event but Serbian captain Viktor Troicki said in a statement posted on the Teniski Savez Srbije website that the player had cancelled his participation.

Reuters has reached out to Djokovic's team seeking comment.

Djokovic's official website lists the September 23-25 Laver Cup at London's O2 Arena as his next tournament, followed by an ATP 250 event in Tel Aviv and the Paris Masters in late October.

Serbia have been drawn in Group B alongside Spain, South Korea and Canada.

Two teams from each of the four groups will advance to the quarter-finals of this year's event with the knockout stages to be held in November in Malaga. 

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
