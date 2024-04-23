News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Djokovic mulls going without coach after 20 years!

Djokovic mulls going without coach after 20 years!

April 23, 2024 23:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Zorana Jevtic/Reuters

World number one Novak Djokovic is considering going without a coach after 20 years in professional tennis, the Serb said after receiving the top men's honour at the Laureus awards.

The 24-time Grand Slam title-winner ended a five-year partnership with Croatian coach Goran Ivanisevic last month following his third-round exit at Indian Wells.

 

He had former doubles world number one Nenad Zimonjic with him at the Monte-Carlo Masters earlier this month, but the 36-year-old is pondering whether to navigate this late stage of his tennis career by himself.

"I am considering whether I should or shouldn't have the coach," Djokovic said on Monday. "I had a really good time with Zimonjic... we're talking about continuing. Let’s see, I’m going to make the decision in the next period."

"It’s not like I think I don’t need a coach at all. I think there’s always value in having that quality team... But I think I’m in the stage of my career where I can afford to maybe think having no coach is also an option."

Djokovic also confirmed that he will skip the Madrid Open. "I’m preparing my body to be ready particularly for Roland Garros, Wimbledon, Olympic Games and U.S. Open. That’s the most important block of the year for me.

"I'm intending on playing in Rome. This year has been a bit different for me, the start - I'm still finding my best level of tennis. Hopefully that can still come in Roland Garros," he said.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Why No Score Is Safe In IPL 2024
Why No Score Is Safe In IPL 2024
'He's repaying Rajasthan for their belief in him'
'He's repaying Rajasthan for their belief in him'
IPL is the best domestic T20 competition: Ponting
IPL is the best domestic T20 competition: Ponting
'Military strength, capabilities must to prevent wars'
'Military strength, capabilities must to prevent wars'
Search for terrorists stepped up in J-K's Rajouri
Search for terrorists stepped up in J-K's Rajouri
PIX: Stoinis slams century as LSG clinch record win!
PIX: Stoinis slams century as LSG clinch record win!
Cong tried to redirect SC/ST quota to Muslims: Modi
Cong tried to redirect SC/ST quota to Muslims: Modi

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Bonmati and Djokovic win top Laureus awards

Bonmati and Djokovic win top Laureus awards

IPL 2024: Sunil Narine Leads The MVP Race

IPL 2024: Sunil Narine Leads The MVP Race

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances