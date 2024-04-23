News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Bonmati and Djokovic win top Laureus awards

Bonmati and Djokovic win top Laureus awards

Last updated on: April 23, 2024 18:07 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic bagged the top men's award this year. Photographs: Violeta Santos Moura/Reuters

Spain's World Cup winning midfielder Aitana Bonmati was named the Sportswoman of the Year, while Serbia's Novak Djokovic captured the top men's honour at the Laureus awards ceremony on Monday.

Bonmati, who has cemented her place at the top of women's football by winning FIFA's The Best, Ballon d'Or and World Cup MVP among other accomplishments, made her way on to the stage for a second time on Monday as the Spanish women's football team were named Team of the Year, the first female squad to win the award.

 

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady handed Djokovic his fifth Laureus award after the top ranked tennis player enjoyed a remarkable 2023.

The Serb equalled Margaret Court's all-time record haul of 24 Grand Slam titles after winning US Open last September.

Djokovic contested all four major finals in 2023, also winning the Australian and French Opens. He was the runner-up at Wimbledon. 

Bellingham – first footballer to win…

England midfielder Jude Bellingham, who has taken La Liga by storm in his first season with Real Madrid, was named the Breakthrough Player of the Year, the first footballer to win this award.

Gymnast Simone Biles won Comeback of the Year award after winning four gold medals at last year's world championships, her first international event since competing at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

Biles headed to the Tokyo Games eyeing a record haul of six gold medals but returned home with just a silver and a bronze after suffering a crisis of confidence that saw the American drop out of multiple events due to "the twisties", a type of mental block where gymnasts are disoriented.

Biles, who is the most decorated gymnast with 37 world and Olympic medals, then took a two-year break from the sport to protect her mental health before making her triumphant comeback last year.

The Laureus World Sports Awards nominees are selected by the global media, while the winners are determined by the 69 members of the Laureus World Sports Academy. The awards have been presented annually since 2000.

List of winners:

World Sportswoman of the Year: Aitana Bonmati

World Sportsman of the Year: Novak Djokovic

World Team of the Year: Spain Women's Football Team

World Breakthrough of the Year: Jude Bellingham

World Comeback of the Year: Simone Biles

World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability: Diede de Groot

World Action Sportsperson of the Year: Arisa Trew

Laureus Sport for Good: Rafa Nadal Foundation

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
MVPI: Sunil Narine Is Way Ahead!
MVPI: Sunil Narine Is Way Ahead!
Players voice opinion against Impact Player rule
Players voice opinion against Impact Player rule
Proud mom says Gukesh's win 'yet to sink in'
Proud mom says Gukesh's win 'yet to sink in'
Kejriwal gets insulin in jail, AAP thanks Lord Hanuman
Kejriwal gets insulin in jail, AAP thanks Lord Hanuman
BJP drops Ladakh MP, fields local council chief
BJP drops Ladakh MP, fields local council chief
Pricing key for health insurance of older citizens
Pricing key for health insurance of older citizens
'Delhi Capitals have to improve with bat and ball'
'Delhi Capitals have to improve with bat and ball'

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

INDIAN PREMIER LEAGUE 2024

More like this

Man Utd beat Coventry on penalties, make FA Cup final

Man Utd beat Coventry on penalties, make FA Cup final

Rohit and Virat should open at T20 World Cup: Ganguly

Rohit and Virat should open at T20 World Cup: Ganguly

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances