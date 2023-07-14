News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Djokovic dominates Sinner: Storms into 35th Grand Slam Final

Djokovic dominates Sinner: Storms into 35th Grand Slam Final

July 14, 2023 21:36 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his semi-final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

Novak Djokovic barely got out of second gear as he swept past a subdued Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon, easing into a record 35th Grand Slam final with a whirlwind 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(4) victory on Friday.

 

Djokovic has turned Centre Court into his own personal fiefdom having not lost there in 10 years, and the Serbian is now one win away from a record-equalling eighth title at the grasscourt major to match the mark of Roger Federer.

Novak Djokovic

IMAGE: Novak Djokovic embraces Jannik Sinner after the match. Photograph: Dylan Martinez/Reuters

The 21-year-old Sinner, who was aiming to become the youngest man to reach the Wimbledon final since 2007, was outclassed, falling flat on the big occasion and allowing Djokovic to turn the screw at key moments in the contest.

He let break points slip through his fingers, including two set points in the third, while Djokovic was clinical as usual, applying constant pressure on the Italian eighth seed's serve and pouncing on opportunities when they arose.

He wrapped up the match when Sinner dumped a backhand into the net, leaving the Serbian to accept the applause of the Centre Court crowd, who had vociferously backed his opponent throughout, teeing up a final against either top seed Carlos Alcaraz or Russian Daniil Medvedev who play later on Friday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Yashasvi thanks Rohit for guiding him
Yashasvi thanks Rohit for guiding him
Jabeur determined to learn from past defeats
Jabeur determined to learn from past defeats
SEE: Can Americans Crack Cricket Jargon?
SEE: Can Americans Crack Cricket Jargon?
PHOTOS: West Indies vs India, 1st Test, Day 3
PHOTOS: West Indies vs India, 1st Test, Day 3
Forex reserves rise $1.23 billion to $596.28 billion
Forex reserves rise $1.23 billion to $596.28 billion
Law panel extends deadline for feedback on UCC
Law panel extends deadline for feedback on UCC
Cricket set for Olympic glory: T20s for 2028 LA Games
Cricket set for Olympic glory: T20s for 2028 LA Games

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Can Jabeur overcome Vondrousova in Wimbledon final?

Can Jabeur overcome Vondrousova in Wimbledon final?

PIX: What's Mohanlal Doing At Wimbledon?

PIX: What's Mohanlal Doing At Wimbledon?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances