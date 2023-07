Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohanlal/Twitter

Is Mohanlal planning to play a tennis player in a future movie?

Why else would the movie superstar be at Wimbledon on Thursday, along with K Madhavan, president, Disney+ Hotstar?

Mohanlal and Madhavan watched the thrilling women's singles semi-final between Elina Svitolina and Marketa Vondrousova.

Mohanlal also posted a picture of the iconic grass court and the captivating view from his seat with a simple tweet, 'Wimbledon' and adorned it with heart-eyes and tennis ball emojis.