News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Disney, Fox, Warner Bros to collab for sports streaming

Disney, Fox, Warner Bros to collab for sports streaming

February 07, 2024 12:20 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The new entity will be jointly owned by the three media companies, which will have equal board representation and agree to license their sports content on a non-exclusive basis. An independent management team will operate the new entity.

IMAGE: The new entity will be jointly owned by the three media companies, which will have equal board representation and agree to license their sports content on a non-exclusive basis. An independent management team will operate the new entity. Photograph: Reuters

Fox Corp, Walt Disney's ESPN and Warner Bros Discovery said on Tuesday they will launch a sports streaming service later this autumn to capture younger viewers who are not tuned in to television.

The media companies will form a joint venture to create a new service from their broad portfolio of professional and collegiate sports rights, which span the National Football League, the National Basketball Association, Major League Baseball, FIFA World Cup and college competitions.

 

The yet-to-be-named service would offer an all-in-one package of programming that would include television channels, such as ESPN, TNT and FS1, as well as sports content that is streamed. Subscribers would also have the option of subscribing to it as part of a streaming bundle from Disney+, Hulu or Max.

"This means the full suite of ESPN channels will be available to consumers alongside the sports programming of other leaders," Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement.

Media analyst Michael J. Wolf of Activate Consulting said the venture will appeal to the 40 million households in the U.S. that pay for high-speed internet access, but don't subscribe to pay TV. An all-sports digital offering also is likely to appeal to Amazon, Apple and Roku, which aggregate streaming video for millions of consumers.

"It's a smart defensive move with potentially huge upside," former Disney executive Bernard Gershon said. The launch will come at a time when cable television continues to lose subscribers. Live sports continue to serve a powerful audience draw, whether on television or online, as NBCUniversal's Peacock demonstrated last month with its live streaming of the NFL's AFC wild card playoff game, he said. Still, that audience comes at a hefty price, reportedly $110 billion for media rights for the NFL.

"Let's figure out a way to split the costs of rights as they go up," said Gershon, explaining the possible deal logic. "And let's create a platform that people will go for a range of sports and capture some of the upside."

The CEOs have been discussing a collaboration for some time, according to two people with knowledge of the situation. The partners view this sports-centric service as providing consumers with more choice, not replacing Disney's flagship ESPN television network or Fox's FS1, which already reach an avid group of sports fans on TV, according to sources familiar with the matter.

"We believe the service will provide passionate fans outside of the traditional bundle an array of amazing sports content all in one place,” said Fox Chief Executive Lachlan Murdoch.

The new entity will be jointly owned by the three media companies, which will have equal board representation and agree to license their sports content on a non-exclusive basis. An independent management team will operate the new entity.

The sports-centric service signals a recognition that there is a large market for sports outside of traditional TV. This platform is designed to capitalize on that opportunity. It also provides another way for these media companies to monetize increasingly costly sports rights.

"This new sports service exemplifies our ability as an industry to drive innovation and provide consumers with more choice, enjoyment and value,” Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav said in a statement.

Early last year, Iger had suggested that Walt Disney wants to keep ESPN and will look for strategic partners and investors, as he sought to take the network online.

Activist investor Nelson Peltz believes Disney can achieve profitability in streaming by bundling its ESPN+ online service with a larger player interested in sports, according to media reports from last month.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Is Rohit Playing His Last IPL Season?
Is Rohit Playing His Last IPL Season?
India's Road To 5th World U19 Final!
India's Road To 5th World U19 Final!
Dhoni Preps For IPL 2024
Dhoni Preps For IPL 2024
At least 25 killed in twin blasts in Pak ahead of polls
At least 25 killed in twin blasts in Pak ahead of polls
IPL: Will Pant keep wickets? Ponting spills the beans
IPL: Will Pant keep wickets? Ponting spills the beans
Botham declares 'Bazball' as the saviour of Tests
Botham declares 'Bazball' as the saviour of Tests
'Body parts of many people were blown away '
'Body parts of many people were blown away '

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

England Will 'Go Hard' At India

England Will 'Go Hard' At India

Sachin Dhas: The prodigy who defied all odds

Sachin Dhas: The prodigy who defied all odds

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances