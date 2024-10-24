News
Home  » Sports » 'Disappointing': PT Usha comments on CWG 2026 debacle

'Disappointing': PT Usha comments on CWG 2026 debacle

Source: PTI
October 24, 2024 00:03 IST
IMAGE: While India would lose out on a lot of medals, Usha backed the idea of reduced cost and lower environmental impact. Photograph: PTI

Indian Olympic Association president PT Usha feels the axing of medal-yielding sports such as wrestling, hockey and badminton from the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games programme is "disappointing" for the country but the approach to reduce cost would ensure that the event continues to find hosts in future.

The 23rd edition of the Games is scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 2, marking the Scottish capital's return as host after 12 years.

 

Most of the National Sports Federations have been critical of Glasgow's decision to exclude hockey, badminton, wrestling, cricket, shooting, TT, and squash from the roster and have even questioned the relevance of the Games after this move.

But Usha said the reasons can't be completely ignored.

"The reduction in the sports programme for the 2026 Commonwealth Games is disappointing, but I am sure that you will understand that 2026 games serve as a bridge to the future of the CWG," Usha read out a written statement.

Glasgow stepped in to save the Games after original host Victoria (Australia) backed out citing ballooning cost. It has less than two years to complete preparations and the organisers said they have tried to ensure that financial and operational risks are reduced by their conservative approach.

While India would lose out on a lot of medals, Usha backed the idea of reduced cost and lower environmental impact due to a pruned schedule of 10 events to be conducted at four venues within an eight-mile radius.

"The approach aims to reduce costs, lower environmental impact, and increase social benefits, such progressive and sustainable model is very exciting as it will enable more countries to host the Games in future," she explained.

"Given the limited time-frame and financial constraints, focus of CGF has been to deliver a high-quality Games in a financially responsible way, with emphasis on minimising risks and prioritising athletes and sports," said one of India's greatest athlete.

"Historically, CWG featured around 10 sports and since 1998, programme has expanded to include 15 to 20 sports, and flexibility in future will be crucial for hosts," she added.

"I have had discussion with CGF president and he has assured me that exclusion of certain sports from the 2026 programme doesn't set a precedent for future games, and all CWG sports remain important to CGF, with opportunity to return in future editions," she said.

The sports programme will include Athletics and Para Athletics (Track & Field), Swimming and Para Swimming, Artistic Gymnastics, Track Cycling and Para Track Cycling, Netball, Weightlifting and Para Powerlifting, Boxing, Judo, Bowls and Para Bowls, and 3x3 Basketball and 3x3 Wheelchair Basketball.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
