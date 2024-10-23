Can India bounce back after World Cup disappointment?

We are hurting after T20 World Cup, but need to gather ourselves against New Zealand: Amol Muzumdar

IMAGE: Amol Muzumdar encouraged the team to move past the disappointment of the T20 World Cup and focus on the upcoming ODI series against New Zealand. Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI Women/X

India women's head coach Amol Muzumdar exhorted the side to push behind the 'hurt' of the T20 World Cup and regroup for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, beginning in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

New Zealand, who eventually lifted the ICC showpiece, had beaten India in their World Cup opener in the UAE recently, as the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side failed to enter the knockouts.

“It'll be an understatement to say that we were disappointed from the World Cup, as the team and the players have been hurting. But we need to gather ourselves and look at the positives that we have done in the last 10 months as a group,” Muzumdar told the media on the eve of the first one-dayer in Ahmedabad.

Muzumdar reminisced about the team's dominant run over South Africa recently in Bengaluru, winning the ODI series 3-0, and asked the team to concentrate on its strengths.

“We'd won 3-0 against South Africa just a couple of months back in Bangalore. So, we are really looking forward to the series (against NZ). It's an important series."

“We are a formidable team and we want to focus on our strengths and work on the areas to improve. I'm sure this is going to be a very well-fought series,” he added.

India will miss the services of injured spinner Asha Sobhana and Richa Ghosh, who is sitting for her board examination, for this series.

However, Muzumdar said his team has enough depth.

“A couple of them were forced changes. There won't be many changes (as season goes ahead) because this team is very capable. We have got enough depth. We believe in their talent and ability and move ahead,” he added.



Massive challenge against India: Devine

New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine said her side is all set to face India in the ODI series, which she termed a “massive challenge.”

“It's always going to be a massive challenge playing India in their conditions. So, we're really excited about that challenge. Obviously, we are building off the momentum that we've been able to create from the (T20) World Cup,” she said.

Devine also said the Kiwis are looking to bag points and qualify for the Women's ODI World Cup to be held in India next year.

“Qualification points are still on the table, so our first priority is securing qualification for next year's World Cup. I think we're in a really good position to come in here and have some success.”

However, the 35-year-old all-rounder cautioned the Kiwis against taking India lightly after beating them at the recent World Cup.

“I know they'll be disappointed after the recent WC, but the thing is India at home are incredibly strong. They've got depth throughout their line-up with both bat and ball."

"The way Harman leads them is going to be crucial. We've got to find ways to negate that and to be able to take wickets at regular intervals,” she noted.