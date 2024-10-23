News
Rampant India U-17s humiliate Brunei in Asian Cup qualifiers

Rampant India U-17s humiliate Brunei in Asian Cup qualifiers

Source: PTI
October 23, 2024 21:25 IST
IMAGE: Team India pose for a photograph prior to kick-off. Photograph: AIFF

The India U-17 boys came up with a brutal performance, hammering Brunei 13-0 in their opening Group D game of the U-17 Asian Cup Qualifiers in Chonburi on Wednesday.

The Blue Colts took the lead within the eighth minute through Vishal Yadav's strike from the right side of the box.

The Indians constantly kept the pressure on the inexperienced Bruneiese boys, as 16 minutes later, Md Arbash doubled the lead via a penalty.

Yadav made it three for India after converting a loose ball from the corner, which Brunei failed to get properly cleared.

 

Arbash was also involved in an assist in the 38th minute, cutting the ball from the left for Bharat Lairenjam, who slotted it home effortlessly, as India led by four goals.

Mohammed Kaif scored the fifth goal four minutes later, heading it home from a corner before the half-time break.

Six minutes into the second half, Yadav secured his hat-trick after he picked up a through ball to round the Brunei goalkeeper and calmly finish it for India's sixth goal.

The goal allowed the Indian head coach Ishfaq Ahmed to test his bench strength, while skipper Ngamgouhou Mate took advantage of the poor Bruneiese defence and netted his side's seventh goal through a free-kick in the 65th minute.

Nine minutes later, substitute Manbhakupar Malngiang also entered the scoring sheet with a goal similar to the one scored by Yadav at the start of the half.

In the 82nd minute, Hemneichung Lunkim used his weaker foot to tap in a loose ball inside the box for India's ninth goal, while Azlaan Shah swiftly converted an assist from Rishi Singh to make it 10 goals for them two minutes later.

By this time, the Bruneiese players were visibly down and out. But, the Blue Clots were still not done yet.

In the final minutes, Mahmad Sami (86th minute) and Sumit Sharma (88th minute) made it a dozen for the side before Usham Thoungamba Singh's long-range effort four minutes into the injury time sealed an emphatic 13-0 obliteration.

The Indians next play Turkmenistan here on Friday, followed by Thailand on Sunday.

 

India fall 1-3 to Bangladesh, finish second in group despite reaching SAFF semis

 

IMAGE: India Women's Senior team pose for a photograph prior to kick-off. Photograph: AIFF

India struggled to cope with Bangladesh's midfield dominance and failed to convert their key chances to suffer a 1-3 defeat to Bangladesh in their final Group A fixture of the SAFF Women's Championship 2024 here on Wednesday.

Despite already securing a semi-final spot, India finished second with three points, while Bangladesh topped Group A with four points.

Afeida Khandaker (18') and Tohura Khatun (29', 42') struck for Bangladesh before skipper Bala Devi reduced the margin with a deft header two minutes later.

India also further suffered by an injury blow to midfielder Anju Tamang as her exit in the 27th minute weakened their attack.

All of India's troubles were generated by dipping crosses in the box.

The first goal was off a corner and Afeida Khandaker lobbed it past Panthoi Chanu.

India conceded the second goal when a hopeful lob from the left saw Khatun rushing in to take advantage of the situation.

Her second strike, however, was a pile-driver from just outside the box.

India had scoring chances, including a shot by Bala Devi in the 35th minute and a late attempt by Jyoti but on both occasions Bangladesh goalkeeper Rupna Chakma stood tall.

This was a second successive defeat to Bangladesh. In 2022, India had lost to Bangladesh in the group stage.

Overall, India have nine wins, one draw and two defeats to Bangladesh in 12 meetings.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
