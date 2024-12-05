News
Home  » Sports » 'Different Role, Same Josh'

'Different Role, Same Josh'

By REDIFF SPORTS
December 05, 2024 10:48 IST
India's Junior Hockey team after their Junior Asia Cup title win over Pakistan in Muscat

IMAGE: India's Junior Hockey Coach P R Sreejesh celebrates with his wards after their Junior Asia Cup title win over Pakistan in Muscat, December 4, 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy PR Sreejesh/X
 

India's junior men's hockey team head coach P R Sreejesh is thrilled.

The Indian junior men's hockey team defended their title after beating Pakistan 5-3 in the high-scoring final of the men's Junior Asia Cup in Muscat on Wednesday.

'Champion's mandatory selfie, different role but same Josh. Jr Asia Cup champions 2024', Sreejesh captioned a selfie clicked with his champion squad and shared on his X handle.

Sreejesh took up the role of head coach of the junior team following his retirement from hockey after India's bronze medal win against Spain at the Paris Olympics.

India are now a record five-time champions, having previously triumphed in 2023, 2015, 2008 and 2004.

Following the win, Hockey India announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for each player and Rs 1 lakh to each support staff for their impeccable title defence and dominating performances in the competition.

REDIFF SPORTS
