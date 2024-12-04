India outclass Pakistan to lift junior Asia Cup

Araijeet's four goals hand India fifth title in men's junior Asia Cup

IMAGE: Araijeet Hundal's four-goal haul powers India to a convincing win. Photograph: Kind Courtesy Hockey India/X

Araijeet Singh Hundal slammed four goals as defending champions India defeated arch-rivals Pakistan 5-3 in the summit clash to win a hat-trick of titles in the men's junior Asia Cup in Muscat on Wednesday.

This was India's fifth title in the continental tournament, having previously won the crown in 2004, 2008, 2015 and 2023.

The tournament was not held in 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Araijeet converted three penalty corners in the fourth, 18th and 54th minutes besides finding the net from a field effort in the 47th minute. Dilraj Singh (19th) was the other goal getter for India.

For Pakistan, Sufyan Khan (30th, 39th) converted two penalty corners, while Hannan Shahid scored from field play in the third minute.

Japan defeated Malaysia 2-1 to claim the third spot earlier in the day.

There was hardly anything to differentiate between the two sides as both India and Pakistan fought hard for ball possession in the first quarter.

The highlight of the first quarter was ariel passes employed by both the teams.

But Pakistan had the first laugh, striking as early as the third minute through a field goal from Shahid.

India didn't sit back and secured their first penalty corner seconds later, and Araijeet stepped up to draw level with a powerful drag-flick to the right of Pakistan goalkeeper.

India upped their game in the second quarter and secured their second penalty corner in the 18th minute and Araijeet struck again with another powerful flick.

A minute later, a fine field goal by Dilraj extended India's lead to 3-1.

Pakistan, however, reduced the margin in the 30th minute through a penalty corner conversion by Sufyan.

Pakistan were the better side on display after the change of ends and they drew level in the 39th minute through another penalty corner conversion by Sufyan.

India secured their third penalty corner in the 47th minute, but Araijeet's effort was saved by Pakistan goalkeeper Muhammad Janjua.

Araijeet, however, was not to be denied his hat-trick as he found the net from a field effort seconds later to hand India the lead again.

India pressed hard on the Pakistan citadel in the final 10 minutes and secured a few more penalty corners and Araijeet found the net again from a fine variation to make the scoreline 5-3.