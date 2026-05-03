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Manas Dhamne Loses Closely-Fought ATP Challenger Final

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 03, 2026 14:32 IST

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Indian tennis player Manas Dhamne's impressive run at the ATP Challenger in Shymkent ended in a final defeat, but the young star is set to achieve a career-high ranking.

Key Points

  • Manas Dhamne reached his first ATP Challenger singles final in Shymkent, Kazakhstan.
  • Dhamne lost a close final to Belgium's Buvaysar Gadamauri 6-7(8), 4-6.
  • The Indian teenager displayed resilience, pushing the first set to a tie-break.
  • Despite the loss, Dhamne is projected to break into the top 400 of the ATP rankings.

India's teenage sensation Manas Dhamne fell short of a title finish in his maiden ATP Challenger singles final, going down to Belgium's Buvaysar Gadamauri in a closely-fought summit clash in Shymkent, Kazakhstan on Sunday.

The 18-year-old Dhamne put up a spirited fight before losing 6-7(8), 4-6 in a contest that lasted over two hours and hinged on fine margins.

 

Close First Set Decides The Match

Dhamne showed nerves of steel in the opening set, stretching his more experienced opponent to a tie-break and even holding set points before Gadamauri edged ahead 10-8.

Dhamne Set For Ranking Boost

The narrow loss appeared to take some wind out of the Indian's sails as the Belgian capitalised with a decisive break in the second set to seal the title.

Despite the defeat, it has been a breakthrough week for Dhamne, who is set to break into the top-400 for the first time, most likely achieving a career-high mark of 384 when the new rankings are issued on Monday.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff Sports Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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