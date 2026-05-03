EPL PIX: Arsenal smash Fulham, go 6 points clear

Arsenal moved to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 win over Fulham on Saturday, extending their lead in the title race.

IMAGE: Arsenal's Bukayo Saka celebrates scoring their second goal. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Arsenal opened up a six-point lead at the top of the Premier League on Saturday with a comfortable 3-0 win at home to Fulham, thanks to a first-half double from Viktor Gyokeres either side of a goal from Bukayo Saka.

The Gunners started brightly and with purpose, taking a deserved lead in the ninth minute when Saka put Raul Jimenez on his backside and laid the ball on a plate for Gyokeres to slot home.

Gyokeres returned the favour shortly before halftime, finding Saka who beat former Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno at his near post to double the lead, before Gyokeres headed in Leandro Trossard's cross in added time.

Arsenal played within themselves in a sedate second half having wrapped up a win that puts them on 76 points from 35 games, with second-placed Manchester City on 70 points from 33 games. Fulham are 10th with 48 points from 35 games, three points behind west London rivals Brentford in sixth.

IMAGE: Brentford's Josh Dasilva in action with West Ham United's Oliver Scarles. Photograph: Tony O Brien/Reuters

Key Points Arsenal went six points clear at the top of the Premier League after a dominant 3-0 win over Fulham, with all three goals coming in a ruthless first-half burst led by Viktor Gyökeres and Bukayo Saka.

Brentford defeated West Ham 3-0, strengthening their bid for a European qualification spot in the Premier League.

Newcastle United ended their losing streak with a 3-1 victory over Brighton, easing pressure on manager Eddie Howe.

Sunderland drew 1-1 with Wolves after Daniel Ballard's red card for hair-pulling, impacting their European qualification chances.

West Ham's defeat leaves them close to the relegation zone, intensifying their fight for Premier League survival.

Igor Thiago scored his 22nd Premier League goal as Brentford beat West Ham United 3-0 to boost their hopes of qualifying for Europe and dent West Ham's survival hopes on Saturday.

Brazilian forward Thiago converted from the penalty spot early in the second half to double the lead given to the hosts by a Konstantinos Mavropanos own goal after 15 minutes.

Luckless West Ham hit the woodwork three times and also had an equaliser ruled out for offside by VAR.

Mikkel Damsgaard's cool finish late on secured the victory for Brentford that put them in sixth place with 51 points.

West Ham remain in 17th position, two points above Tottenham Hotspur who could leapfrog them out of the relegation zone if they win at Aston Villa on Sunday.

Thiago will take the headlines as Brentford dream of creeping into the Champions League via the back door.

But this derby was as much about West Ham's ill fortune as they blew the chance to put five points between themselves and Tottenham in the scrap to avoid the drop.

A frantic first half was 15 minutes old when Brentford took the lead in strange fashion. Keane Lewis-Potter's deep cross was turned against his own post by West Ham's Crysencio Summerville and as Mavropanos stretched to try and stop the rebound falling to Michael Kayode, he could only turn the ball into his own net off the underside of the crossbar.

West Ham almost levelled when Valentin Castellanos's low shot struck the post and they thought they had done when Mavropanos converted at the back post from a deep free kick but his celebrations were premature as VAR ruled it marginally offside.

Castellanos had his head in his hands again when his flicked header from a Jarrod Bowen corner hit the inside of the post as the home side rode their luck.

Brentford, who had drawn five of their last six in the league, were the better side after the break and doubled their lead when El Hadji Malick Diouf fouled Dango Ouattara just inside the area and Thiago made no mistake from the spot.

Summerville's shot struck the underside of the crossbar as West Ham battled for a lifeline but the visiting fans began leaving in droves after Damsgaard's measured finish in the 82nd minute wrapped up a satisfying day for Brentford.

Should Aston Villa win the Europa League and finish in the top five, sixth place would be enough for a Champions League qualifying spot and Brentford are firmly in the hunt.

With three games left they have 51 points, one more than Brighton and Hove Albion whose hopes were hit by a 3-1 defeat at Newcastle United. Bournemouth are on 49 with a game in hand.

Newcastle United Secure Vital Win

IMAGE: Newcastle United's William Osula shoots at goal as Brighton & Hove Albion's Jan Paul van Hecke reacts. Photograph: Lee Smith/Reuters

There was relief for Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe in a week in which he met chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan to discuss the club's future plans as they defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 3-1 in the Premier League at St James’ Park on Saturday.

The victory ends a run of five straight defeats in all competitions for Newcastle and will ease the pressure on Howe, at the same time catapulting the side back into the equation for European football next season.

Goals from William Osula, Dan Burn against his former side and Harvey Barnes sealed three points against an in-form Brighton team that had won six and drawn one of their previous eight Premier League fixtures.

Newcastle rode their luck at times with uncertain goalkeeping from Nick Pope and several misses from Brighton, not least Yankuba Minteh, who blazed over from a few metres out at the back post with the score at 2-1.

Newcastle climb to 13th place with 45 points from 35 games, now five points behind seventh-placed Brighton.

Newcastle travel to Nottingham Forest and Fulham, and have a home game against West Ham United remaining this season.

Sunderland's Red Card Controversy

IMAGE: Sunderland's Daniel Ballard reacts after being shown a red card by referee Paul Tierney. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Reuters

Daniel Ballard became the second defender to be sent off for pulling the hair of Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Tolu Arokodare in the Premier League this season, as Sunderland squandered the lead in a 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Everton's Michael Keane received a straight red for the same offence in January, and was given an automatic three-match suspension under the league's rules, which class hair-pulling as violent conduct.

Ballard pulled a handful of Arokodare's hair as they moved backwards to receive a high ball, until the Nigerian went down, grabbing his head. Referee Paul Tierney sent off Ballard after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor.

Sunderland manager Regis Le Bris said the red card had a major impact on the game as the draw left his team three points short of the top seven sides who will qualify for European competitions.

Sunderland, who had taken the lead through Nordi Mukiele's early strike, were reduced to 10 men in the 24th minute. Bottom side Wolves, who are already relegated, ended a three-match goalless run in the 54th minute through Hugo Bueno, securing their first point since March.