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Home  » Sports » Barcelona on brink of LaLiga title after Osasuna win

Barcelona on brink of LaLiga title after Osasuna win

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May 03, 2026 09:55 IST

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Barcelona's late goals from Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres secured a 2-1 victory against Osasuna, bringing them closer to clinching the La Liga title.

Ferran Torres celebrates scoring Barcelona's second goal during the LaLiga match against Osasuna at El Sadar Stadium, Pamplona, Spain, on Saturday.

IMAGE: Ferran Torres celebrates scoring Barcelona's second goal during the LaLiga match against Osasuna at El Sadar Stadium, Pamplona, Spain, on Saturday. Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters

Key Points

  • Barcelona defeated Osasuna 2-1, moving closer to winning the LaLiga title.
  • Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres scored late goals for Barcelona.
  • Real Madrid must win their game to delay Barcelona's title confirmation.
  • Barcelona's goalkeeper, Joan Garcia, made crucial saves throughout the match.

Barcelona moved to the brink of retaining the LaLiga title after Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres struck late in a 2-1 victory at Osasuna on Saturday.

With four games remaining, Barca top the table on 88 points, 14 clear of second-placed Real Madrid, who have a game in hand and visit Espanyol on Sunday. Should Madrid fail to win, Barcelona will be confirmed champions for the second successive season.

 

Barca broke through in the 81st minute when Marcus Rashford crossed from the right and Lewandowski rose to head in. Five minutes later Fermin Lopez slipped Torres clear and he finished low past Sergio Herrera.

Raul Garcia pulled back a goal from close range two minutes later, but it was too little too late for Osasuna.

"We've now put the pressure on Real Madrid; if they don't win tomorrow, we'll be crowned champions," Torres told DAZN.

"Today's match was one of the toughest away fixtures in LaLiga. Those three points were worth more than just three, and I think the team put in a brilliant performance."

Osasuna's Strong Performance

Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring Barcelona's first goal with Pau Cubarsi.

IMAGE: Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring Barcelona's first goal with Pau Cubarsi. Photograph: Vincent West/Reuters

For much of a slow-burning encounter at El Sadar, however, it was Osasuna who looked the greater threat.

Barca goalkeeper Joan Garcia proved the difference, producing a string of fine saves to keep the visitors afloat. Ante Budimir struck the post from close range in the 35th minute after bursting into the box on the counter attack, then curled an effort towards the bottom corner two minutes later that Garcia tipped away with the faintest touch.

The keeper was at it again in the 69th minute, denying Ruben Garcia from the edge of the area as Osasuna pressed on in pursuit of European qualification. The hosts are 10th on 42 points, just two behind sixth-placed Celta Vigo.

Barcelona's Late Game Surge

With frustration mounting among the home support, Barcelona delivered a clinical late blow.

In the 81st minute Rashford floated a precise cross from the right into the middle, where Lewandowski jumped above his marker to nod past Herrera.

Five minutes later Lopez threaded a clever through ball behind the defence for Torres, who raced clear and slotted low beyond the keeper in a composed one-on-one finish.

Garcia pulled one back with a close-range header two minutes later, but Osasuna's rally came too late as Barca moved to within touching distance of back-to-back league titles.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2026 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.

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