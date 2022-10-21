Denmark Open: Sen in quarters, Satwik-Chirag out

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen downed compatriot HS Prannoy to enter the quarters of the Denmark Open. Photograph: Badminton Association of India

Star Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out of the Denmark Open Super 750 badminton tournament in the quarter-finals after suffering a straight-game defeat against fourth seeded Malaysian duo of Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh in Odense on Friday.

The Indian combination fought hard before going down 16-21, 19-21.

On Thursday night, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lakshya Sen got the better off his senior compatriot HS Prannoy in straight games to progress to the men's singles quarter-finals.

Sen, a 2021 world championships bronze medallist, beat World No 13 Prannoy 21-9, 21-18 in a 39-minute clash to set up a quarter-final tie with Japan's Kodai Naraoka.

The two came into the match with a 2-2 head-to-head count in four meetings but the younger Sen proved to be the better player on the day as he made a rollicking to start to put Prannoy on the back foot on Thursday.

World No 8 Sen zoomed to an early 5-1 lead before dashing to 11-3 at the mid-game break. He kept moving ahead as Prannoy's game crumbled.

In the second game, Prannoy gave a better account of himself as he kept breathing down his opponent's neck with slender leads of 5-4 and 11-10. Things remained the same after the interval but Sen broke off at 17-17 to shut the door on Prannoy.

Sen will take on Japan's Kodai Naraoka later on Friday for a place in the semi-finals.