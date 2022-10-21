News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Denmark Open: Sen in quarters, Satwik-Chirag out

Denmark Open: Sen in quarters, Satwik-Chirag out

Source: PTI
October 21, 2022 22:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Lakshya Sen downed compatriot HS Prannoy to enter the quarters of the Denmark Open

IMAGE: Lakshya Sen downed compatriot HS Prannoy to enter the quarters of the Denmark Open. Photograph: Badminton Association of India

Star Indian men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out of the Denmark Open Super 750 badminton tournament in the quarter-finals after suffering a straight-game defeat against fourth seeded Malaysian duo of Aaron Chia and Wooi Yik Soh in Odense on Friday.

 

The Indian combination fought hard before going down 16-21, 19-21.

On Thursday night, Commonwealth Games gold medallist Lakshya Sen got the better off his senior compatriot HS Prannoy in straight games to progress to the men's singles quarter-finals.

Sen, a 2021 world championships bronze medallist, beat World No 13 Prannoy 21-9, 21-18 in a 39-minute clash to set up a quarter-final tie with Japan's Kodai Naraoka.

The two came into the match with a 2-2 head-to-head count in four meetings but the younger Sen proved to be the better player on the day as he made a rollicking to start to put Prannoy on the back foot on Thursday.

World No 8 Sen zoomed to an early 5-1 lead before dashing to 11-3 at the mid-game break. He kept moving ahead as Prannoy's game crumbled.

In the second game, Prannoy gave a better account of himself as he kept breathing down his opponent's neck with slender leads of 5-4 and 11-10. Things remained the same after the interval but Sen broke off at 17-17 to shut the door on Prannoy.

Sen will take on Japan's Kodai Naraoka later on Friday for a place in the semi-finals.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen
Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen
Ronaldo off the squad in EPL match against Chelsea
Ronaldo off the squad in EPL match against Chelsea
T20 WC: Rain likely to intervene at Indo-Pak match
T20 WC: Rain likely to intervene at Indo-Pak match
SC quashes VC appointment of Kerala tech varsity
SC quashes VC appointment of Kerala tech varsity
ISSF WC: India's tally swells as Dangi bags two medals
ISSF WC: India's tally swells as Dangi bags two medals
Pak out of FATF grey list after 4 years
Pak out of FATF grey list after 4 years
ISL: FC Goa beat Chennaiyin 2-0
ISL: FC Goa beat Chennaiyin 2-0

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

Halep suspended for testing positive at US Open

Halep suspended for testing positive at US Open

'Ronaldo refused to come on as sub against Spurs'

'Ronaldo refused to come on as sub against Spurs'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances