News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Halep handed provisional suspension for testing positive at US Open

Halep handed provisional suspension for testing positive at US Open

October 21, 2022 19:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Simona Halep described the ban as the "biggest shock of her life".

IMAGE: Simona Halep described the ban as the "biggest shock of her life". Photograph: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Two-times major winner Simona Halep of Romania has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for the banned substance roxadustat, the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Friday.

Halep, ranked ninth in the world, was tested during the US Open and both her A and B samples confirmed the presence of the drug.

 

"Simona Halep, a 31-year-old Romanian tennis player, has been provisionally suspended under Article 7.12.1 of the 2022 Tennis Anti-Doping Programme (TADP)," the body said in a statement.

"The sample was split into A and B samples and the subsequent analysis found that the A sample contained FG-4592 (Roxadustat), which is a prohibited substance listed in the 2022 World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) Prohibited List."

Halep described the ban as the "biggest shock of her life".

"Throughout my whole career, the idea of cheating never even crossed my mind once, as it is totally against all the values I have been educated with. Facing such an unfair situation, I feel completely confused and betrayed," she wrote on Twitter.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Barcelona ease past Villarreal; Arsenal sink PSV
PIX: Barcelona ease past Villarreal; Arsenal sink PSV
Ronaldo off the squad in EPL match against Chelsea
Ronaldo off the squad in EPL match against Chelsea
Shami is Moody's pick to lead attack against Pakistan
Shami is Moody's pick to lead attack against Pakistan
T20 WC: Rain likely to intervene at Indo-Pak match
T20 WC: Rain likely to intervene at Indo-Pak match
166 criminals gunned down in 5 years, boasts Yogi
166 criminals gunned down in 5 years, boasts Yogi
Graft case: CBI court denies bail to Anil Deshmukh
Graft case: CBI court denies bail to Anil Deshmukh
TN fisherman injured as Navy fires on 'suspicious' boat, Stalin writes to Modi
TN fisherman injured as Navy fires on 'suspicious' boat, Stalin writes to Modi

T20 World cup

T20 World cup

More like this

'Ronaldo refused to come on as sub against Spurs'

'Ronaldo refused to come on as sub against Spurs'

Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen

Niemann files $100m defamation lawsuit against Carlsen

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances