'I miss you,' Sachin pens heartfelt note for Warne

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar’s rivalry with Shane Warne was stuff of legend. Photograph: PTI

It’s been a year that spin wizard Shane Warne left his fans and family.

On Saturday, to mark his first death anniversary, another legend of the game, Sachin Tendulkar penned a heartfelt message for Warne.

Warne died on March 4, 2022 of a heart attack while holidaying in Thailand.

The two legends shared a healthy rivalry on the field, but were known for their off-field camaraderie too.

‘We have had some memorable battles on the field & shared equally memorable moments off it. I miss you not only as a great cricketer but also as a great friend. I am sure you are making heaven a more charming place than it ever was with your sense of humour and charisma, Warnie!’ Tendulkar tweeted.