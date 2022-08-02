News
Rediff.com  » Sports » Cyclist Meenakshi crashes, run over by opponent at CWG

Cyclist Meenakshi crashes, run over by opponent at CWG

Source: PTI
Last updated on: August 02, 2022 08:06 IST
Indian cyclist Meenakshi reacts after falling from her bike during the Commonwealth Games women's 10km scratch race, at Lee Valley VeloPark, London, on Monday.

IMAGE: Indian cyclist Meenakshi reacts after falling from her bike during the Commonwealth Games women's 10km scratch race, at Lee Valley VeloPark, London, on Monday. Photograph: John Sibley/Reuters

Cyclist Meenakshi suffered a crash and was run over by one of her opponents during the women's 10km scratch race at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Monday.

The accident saw the Indian fall from her cycle before sliding down the banking on the bend.

 

New Zealand's Bryony Botha was also caught in the crash; her cycle ran over Meenakshi and she too fell off her bike.

Soon after accident medics rushed to the scene and both riders were taken out of the race.

Meenakshi was carried off on a stretcher.

The accident also involved England's Laura Kenny, who was leading the pack before the race was brought to a halt.

England's Laura Kenny won the gold in the event.

A video of Meenakshi's crash has gone viral on social media.

This is the second crash in two days at the Lee Valley Velo Park after England's Matt Walls fell from his bike.

CWG 2022: India's schedule on Tuesday, August 2
Defending champs India waltz into CWG badminton final
CWG Hockey: India held to draw by England
Drone-Fired US Missiles Kill Al-Qaeda 'Emir'
CWG 2022: India's schedule on Tuesday, August 2
CWG 2022: How India fared on Monday, August 1
Defending champs India waltz into CWG badminton final
