Cyber attack strikes Paris Olympics!

August 06, 2024 18:22 IST
Paris Olympics

IMAGE: A cybersecurity employee from the Paris 2024 flying squad manages a simulated cyber attack and pretends to resolve it from a computer on the Olympic site which will host the hockey events at Yves-du-Manoir Stadium in Colombes, near Paris. Photograph: Stephanie Lecocq/Reuters

French cyber crime police are investigating a ransomware attack against the Grand Palais exhibition hall in Paris where Olympic events including fencing and Taekwondo are being held, Paris prosecutors said on Tuesday.

 

They said cyber criminals had targeted the institution's central computer system, but the incident had not caused any disruption to Olympic events taking place in the iconic glass-roofed exhibition hall in the centre of the French capital.

The computer system at the venue also handles data for 40 mainly small museums with which it is affiliated, the prosecutors said in an email.

Franceinfo radio said the attackers had demanded payment of a ransom within 48 hours, threatening to post online the financial data they had obtained if they did not receive the unspecified sum of money.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
