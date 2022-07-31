News
Rediff.com  » Sports » CWG: 3 cyclists taken to hospital after serious crash

CWG: 3 cyclists taken to hospital after serious crash

July 31, 2022 22:05 IST
IMAGE: Team England's Matt Walls and Isle of Man's Matt Bostock were involved in the crash along with several other riders during the second heat of the men's scratch race at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday. Photograph: Screengrab Kind courtesy Sky5Sports/Twitter

Three cyclists were taken to hospital after a serious crash during the second heat of the men's scratch race at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Sunday.

 

The remainder of the morning session was cancelled and spectators were asked to leave the velodrome after Team England's Matt Walls and Isle of Man's Matt Bostock were involved in the crash along with several other riders.

Walls was catapulted over the barriers and into the crowd at the Lee Valley VeloPark, the 24-year-old receiving treatment for more than 40 minutes before leaving in an ambulance.

Spectators were also hurt after Walls and his bike came over the top of the barriers on the high banking at a corner of the track.

"Following a crash at the morning session of track and para track cycling at the Lee Valley VeloPark, three cyclists and two spectators have been treated by the onsite medical team," a Birmingham 2022 spokesperson said in a statement.

"The three cyclists have been taken to hospital. The two spectators did not require hospital treatment."

Walls was trying to avoid riders who had fallen in a crash lower down the banking, but he clipped another wheel and went over the top.

The session resumed with the men's sprint quarter-finals.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
