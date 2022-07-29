CWG 2022: Check out India's schedule on July 30

IMAGE: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will be seen in action during Day 2 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday. Photograph: Edgard Garrido/Reuters

India's schedule on Day 2 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday.

(The Birmingham Commonwealth Games will be be broadcast live on DD Sports, Sony Six, Ten 1, Ten 2, Ten 3 and Ten 4 channels. Live telecast will be streamed on the SonyLIV app.)



Swimming

Men's 200m Freestyle - Heat 3: Kushagra Rawat 3.06pm IST



Artistic Gymnastics

Women's team final and Individual Qualification: Ruthuja Nataraj, Protistha Samanta and Praniti Naik 9pm IST



Athletics:

Men's marathon final: Nitendra Singh Rawat (1.30pm IST)



Badminton

Mixed team Group play stage - Group A: India vs Sri Lanka 1.30pm IST; India vs Australia 11.30pm IST



Boxing

Over 54Kg-57kg (Featherweight) round of 32: Hussam Uddin Mohammed 5pm IST

Over 66-Kg-70 Kg (Light Middleweight) round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain 12am IST

Over86kG-92 Kg (Heavyweight) Round of 16: Sanjeet 1am IST



Cycling:

Women sprint qualifying: Mayuri Late, Triyasha Paul (2.30pm – 6.15pm IST)

Women's 3000m individual pursuit qualifying: Meenakshi (2.30pm – 6.15pm IST)

Men's Keirin first round: Esow Alben (8.30pm – 11.30pm IST)



Hockey:

Women's Pool A: India vs Wales (11.30pm IST)



Lawn Bowls:

Men's Triple: India vs Malta (1pm - 6.15 pm IST)

Women's Singles: Tania Choudhary vs Laura Daniels (Wales): 1pm – 6.15pm IST

Men's Pair: India vs Cook Islands (7.30pm – 12.45am IST on Sunday)

Women's Four: India vs Canada (7.30pm – 12.45 am IST on Sunday).



Squash

Men's singles round of 32: Ramit Tandon 5pm IST; Sourav Ghosal 6.15 pm IST

Women's singles round of 32: Sunaya Sara Kuruvilla 5.45pm IST; Joshna Chinnapa 5.45pm IST



Table Tennis:

Women's Group 2: India vs Guyana 2pm IST

Men's Group 3: India vs Northern Ireland 4.30pm IST



Weightlifting:

Women's 49kg: Mirabai Chanu (8pm IST)

Women's 55kg: S Bindyarani Devi (12.30am on Sunday)

Men's 55kg: Sanket Sargar (1.30pm IST)

Men's 61kg: Gururaja (4.15pm IST)