CWG 2022: Check out India's schedule on July 30

India's schedule on Day 2 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday.
(The Birmingham Commonwealth Games will be be broadcast live on DD Sports, Sony Six, Ten 1, Ten 2, Ten 3 and Ten 4 channels. Live telecast will be streamed on the SonyLIV app.)
Swimming
Men's 200m Freestyle - Heat 3: Kushagra Rawat 3.06pm IST
Artistic Gymnastics
Women's team final and Individual Qualification: Ruthuja Nataraj, Protistha Samanta and Praniti Naik 9pm IST
Athletics:
Men's marathon final: Nitendra Singh Rawat (1.30pm IST)
Badminton
Mixed team Group play stage - Group A: India vs Sri Lanka 1.30pm IST; India vs Australia 11.30pm IST
Boxing
Over 54Kg-57kg (Featherweight) round of 32: Hussam Uddin Mohammed 5pm IST
Over 66-Kg-70 Kg (Light Middleweight) round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain 12am IST
Over86kG-92 Kg (Heavyweight) Round of 16: Sanjeet 1am IST
Cycling:
Women sprint qualifying: Mayuri Late, Triyasha Paul (2.30pm – 6.15pm IST)
Women's 3000m individual pursuit qualifying: Meenakshi (2.30pm – 6.15pm IST)
Men's Keirin first round: Esow Alben (8.30pm – 11.30pm IST)
Hockey:
Women's Pool A: India vs Wales (11.30pm IST)
Lawn Bowls:
Men's Triple: India vs Malta (1pm - 6.15 pm IST)
Women's Singles: Tania Choudhary vs Laura Daniels (Wales): 1pm – 6.15pm IST
Men's Pair: India vs Cook Islands (7.30pm – 12.45am IST on Sunday)
Women's Four: India vs Canada (7.30pm – 12.45 am IST on Sunday).
Squash
Men's singles round of 32: Ramit Tandon 5pm IST; Sourav Ghosal 6.15 pm IST
Women's singles round of 32: Sunaya Sara Kuruvilla 5.45pm IST; Joshna Chinnapa 5.45pm IST
Table Tennis:
Women's Group 2: India vs Guyana 2pm IST
Men's Group 3: India vs Northern Ireland 4.30pm IST
Weightlifting:
Women's 49kg: Mirabai Chanu (8pm IST)
Women's 55kg: S Bindyarani Devi (12.30am on Sunday)
Men's 55kg: Sanket Sargar (1.30pm IST)
Men's 61kg: Gururaja (4.15pm IST)