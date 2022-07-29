News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » CWG 2022: Check out India's schedule on July 30

CWG 2022: Check out India's schedule on July 30

By Rediff Sports
July 29, 2022 23:54 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu will be seen in action during Day 2 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday. Photograph: Edgard Garrido/Reuters

India's schedule on Day 2 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday.

 

(The Birmingham Commonwealth Games will be be broadcast live on DD Sports, Sony Six, Ten 1, Ten 2, Ten 3 and Ten 4 channels. Live telecast will be streamed on the SonyLIV app.)

Swimming
Men's 200m Freestyle - Heat 3: Kushagra Rawat 3.06pm IST
 
Artistic Gymnastics
Women's team final and Individual Qualification: Ruthuja Nataraj, Protistha Samanta and Praniti Naik 9pm IST

Athletics:
Men's marathon final: Nitendra Singh Rawat (1.30pm IST)

Badminton
Mixed team Group play stage - Group A: India vs Sri Lanka 1.30pm IST; India vs Australia 11.30pm IST

Boxing
Over 54Kg-57kg (Featherweight) round of 32: Hussam Uddin Mohammed 5pm IST
Over 66-Kg-70 Kg (Light Middleweight) round of 16: Lovlina Borgohain 12am IST
Over86kG-92 Kg (Heavyweight) Round of 16: Sanjeet 1am IST

Cycling:
Women sprint qualifying: Mayuri Late, Triyasha Paul (2.30pm – 6.15pm IST)
Women's 3000m individual pursuit qualifying: Meenakshi (2.30pm – 6.15pm IST)
Men's Keirin first round: Esow Alben (8.30pm – 11.30pm IST)

Hockey:
Women's Pool A: India vs Wales (11.30pm IST)

Lawn Bowls:
Men's Triple: India vs Malta (1pm - 6.15 pm IST)
Women's Singles: Tania Choudhary vs Laura Daniels (Wales): 1pm – 6.15pm IST
Men's Pair: India vs Cook Islands (7.30pm – 12.45am IST on Sunday)
Women's Four: India vs Canada (7.30pm – 12.45 am IST on Sunday).

Squash
Men's singles round of 32: Ramit Tandon 5pm IST; Sourav Ghosal 6.15 pm IST
Women's singles round of 32: Sunaya Sara Kuruvilla 5.45pm IST; Joshna Chinnapa 5.45pm  IST

Table Tennis:
Women's Group 2: India vs Guyana 2pm IST
Men's Group 3: India vs Northern Ireland 4.30pm IST

Weightlifting:
Women's 49kg: Mirabai Chanu (8pm IST)
Women's 55kg: S Bindyarani Devi (12.30am on Sunday)
Men's 55kg: Sanket Sargar (1.30pm IST)
Men's 61kg: Gururaja (4.15pm IST)

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
Commonwealth Games 2022: Medals Table
Commonwealth Games 2022: Medals Table
IN PIX: The BEST of CWG Opening Ceremony
IN PIX: The BEST of CWG Opening Ceremony
CWG: Of 'Gay Village', bhindi masala and more...
CWG: Of 'Gay Village', bhindi masala and more...
CWG 2022: How India fared on Friday, July 29
CWG 2022: How India fared on Friday, July 29
Fire breaks out at film set in Mumbai,1 dead
Fire breaks out at film set in Mumbai,1 dead
Zero tolerance for terrorism is 'must': India at SCO
Zero tolerance for terrorism is 'must': India at SCO
Partha alleges conspiracy; aide Arpita breaks down
Partha alleges conspiracy; aide Arpita breaks down

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

CWG 2022: How India fared on Friday, July 29

CWG 2022: How India fared on Friday, July 29

CWG Badminton: India blank Pakistan 5-0 in opener

CWG Badminton: India blank Pakistan 5-0 in opener

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances