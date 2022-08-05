CWG 2022: Check India's schedule on Friday, August 5

India's schedule on Friday, August 5, Day 8 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.
(The Commonwealth Games is broadcast live on DD Sports, Sony Six, Ten 1, Ten 2, Ten 3 and Ten 4 channels. Live telecast is streamed on the SonyLIV app.)
All timings in Indian Standard Time.
Athletics and Para Athletics:
Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji - 3.06 pm
Women's Long Jump qualifying round - Group A: Ancy Edapilly - 4.10 pm
Women's 200m semi-final 2: Hima Das - 12.53 am (Saturday)
Men's 4x400m relay round 1: 4.19 pm
Badminton (starts at 3:30 pm):
Women's doubles round of 16: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand
Men's doubles round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty
Women's singles round of 16: P V Sindhu
Women's singles round of 16: Akarshi Kashyap
Men's Singles round of 16: Kidambi Srikanth
Lawn Bowls:
Women's Pair Quarter-finals: India vs England - 1 pm
Squash:
Men's doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh - 5.15 pm
Mixed doubles quarter-final: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal - 12am (Saturday)
Table Tennis:
Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra - 2 pm
Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja - 2 pm
Women's singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula - 3.15 pm
Women's singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison - 3.15 pm
Hockey:
Women's semi-final: India vs Australia - 10.30 pm.
Wrestling (starts at 3.30 pm):
Men's Freestyle 125kg: Mohit Grewal
Men's Freestyle 65kg: Bajrang Punia
Men's Freestyle 86kg: Deepak Punia
Women's Freestyle 57kg: Anshu Malik
Women's Freestyle 68kg: Divya Kakran
Women's Freestyle 62kg: Sakshi Malik.