CWG 2022: Check India's schedule on Friday, August 5

IMAGE: PV Sindhu will be action in the badminton women's singles round of 16 on Day 8 of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Friday. Photograph: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

India's schedule on Friday, August 5, Day 8 of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.

(The Commonwealth Games is broadcast live on DD Sports, Sony Six, Ten 1, Ten 2, Ten 3 and Ten 4 channels. Live telecast is streamed on the SonyLIV app.)



All timings in Indian Standard Time.



Athletics and Para Athletics:

Women's 100m Hurdles Round 1 - Heat 2: Jyothi Yarraji - 3.06 pm

Women's Long Jump qualifying round - Group A: Ancy Edapilly - 4.10 pm

Women's 200m semi-final 2: Hima Das - 12.53 am (Saturday)

Men's 4x400m relay round 1: 4.19 pm



Badminton (starts at 3:30 pm):

Women's doubles round of 16: Jolly Treesa/Pullela Gayatri Gopichand

Men's doubles round of 16: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/ Chirag Shetty

Women's singles round of 16: P V Sindhu

Women's singles round of 16: Akarshi Kashyap

Men's Singles round of 16: Kidambi Srikanth



Lawn Bowls:

Women's Pair Quarter-finals: India vs England - 1 pm



Squash:

Men's doubles round of 16: Velavan Senthilkumar/ Abhay Singh - 5.15 pm

Mixed doubles quarter-final: Dipika Pallikal/Sourav Ghosal - 12am (Saturday)



Table Tennis:

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Sathiyan Gnansekaran/Manika Batra - 2 pm

Mixed Doubles round of 16: Achantha Sharath Kamal/Akula Sreeja - 2 pm

Women's singles round of 16: Sreeja Akula - 3.15 pm

Women's singles round of 16: Reeth Tennison - 3.15 pm



Hockey:

Women's semi-final: India vs Australia - 10.30 pm.

Wrestling (starts at 3.30 pm):

Men's Freestyle 125kg: Mohit Grewal

Men's Freestyle 65kg: Bajrang Punia

Men's Freestyle 86kg: Deepak Punia

Women's Freestyle 57kg: Anshu Malik

Women's Freestyle 68kg: Divya Kakran

Women's Freestyle 62kg: Sakshi Malik.