News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Court set to rule on Vinesh, Bajrang's Asian Games entry

Court set to rule on Vinesh, Bajrang's Asian Games entry

Source: PTI
July 21, 2023 13:55 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Vinesh Phogat

The Delhi High Court on Friday said it will pass an order on July 22 on a challenge to the exemption granted to top wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia from Asian Games trials.

Justice Subramonium Prasad reserved verdict on the petition by Under-20 World Champion Antim Panghal and Under-23 Asian Champion Sujeet Kalkal against the direct entry handed to Phogat and Punia.

“The endeavour of the court is not to find who is better. The endeavour is to see whether the process has been followed or not,” the judge said during the proceedings.

Phogat (53kg) and Punia (65kg) were given direct entries for the Asian Games by the Indian Olympic Association's ad-hoc committee on Tuesday while other wrestlers will have to book their places in the Indian squad through selection trials on July 22 and 23.

Panghal and Kalkal challenged the exemption and demanded a fair selection process for the quadrennial showpiece.

 

The petition, moved by advocates Hrishikesh Baruah and Akshay Kumar, demanded that the directive issued by the IOA ad-hoc committee with regard to the two categories (men's free style 65kg and women's 53kg) be quashed and the exemption granted to Phogat and Punia be set aside.

Baruah assailed the decision on several grounds, including that the general body of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), had withdrawn the provision for exempting sportspersons in August 2022.

The counsel for the ad-hoc panel running the affairs of the WFI, however, said such a decision is "not in the files" and the court asked him to file an affidavit in support of his stand.

On Thursday, the court had asked the ad-hoc panel running the affairs of the WFI to state before it the reasons for exempting Phogat and Punia from the Asian Games trials. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Delhi court grants regular bail to WFI ex-chief Singh
Delhi court grants regular bail to WFI ex-chief Singh
Wrestlers, parents demand fair play at IOA HQ
Wrestlers, parents demand fair play at IOA HQ
What's so special about Vinesh? Antim lashes out
What's so special about Vinesh? Antim lashes out
Fresh Formal job creation slows down in May
Fresh Formal job creation slows down in May
Parliament adjourned for 2nd day over Manipur violence
Parliament adjourned for 2nd day over Manipur violence
18-YO Ayesha quits cricket, embraces Islamic values
18-YO Ayesha quits cricket, embraces Islamic values
Reached out thrice, but...: Women's panel on Manipur
Reached out thrice, but...: Women's panel on Manipur

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

More like this

Ad-hoc panel members favoured two-stage trials

Ad-hoc panel members favoured two-stage trials

Govt is trying to break unity of the wrestlers: Sakshi

Govt is trying to break unity of the wrestlers: Sakshi

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances