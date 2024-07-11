News
Columbia's James Rodriguez breaks Messi's record

Columbia's James Rodriguez breaks Messi's record

By REDIFF SPORTS
July 11, 2024 11:55 IST
James Rodriguez was named Player of the Match in the semi-final against Uruguay, on Wednesday

IMAGE: James Rodriguez was named Player of the Match in the semi-final against Uruguay, on Wednesday. Photograph: CONMEBOL Copa América/X

Colombia's James Rodriguez scripted history after breaking Argentina's Lionel Messi's record for most assists in a single Copa America campaign.

 

Following his move away from Real Madrid, Rodriguez lost his way and a bit of his mojo but the 32-year-old has found his second wind as he continued his magical run in the tournament.

In the 39th minute of Columbia's Copa America semi-final against Uruguay on Wednesday, Rodriguez produced a pinpoint cross and found Jefferson Lerma, who headed the ball into the back of the net.

With Colombia in the lead, the attacking midfielder claimed his sixth assist in the ongoing campaign of the Copa America.

He surpassed Messi's tally of five assists. The Argentinian great achieved the feat in 2021, during Albiceleste's title-winning campaign.

Rodriguez kicked off his campaign by bagging two assists against Paraguay in Colombia's opening group game.

He went on to register one against Costa Rica and two again in Colombia's quarter-final against Panama.

Argentina will face Columbia in their Copa America title defence on Sunday, July 14.

REDIFF SPORTS
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
T20 World Cup

T20 World Cup

