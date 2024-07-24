News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Coffees, gaming, singing Fijians: Inside the Paris Olympic Village

Coffees, gaming, singing Fijians: Inside the Paris Olympic Village

July 24, 2024 11:59 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Paris Olympics

Photograph: Kind courtesy Paris Olympics/X

With a pair of baristas churning out coffees and a rooftop terrace for social gatherings, Australia's quarters at the Olympic village embody the social spirit of a Paris Games unencumbered by COVID-19 restrictions.

Strict health protocols sucked the fun out of the summer Games in Tokyo and Beijing's winter Games as masked athletes were forced to keep their distance.

But on a balmy Tuesday afternoon, thousands of athletes and staff roamed the Olympic village freely, mingling at cafes and swapping souvenir pins.

Two of Australia's water polo athletes tested positive for COVID, the national Olympic committee said on Tuesday, with one not well enough to train.

But it did nothing to kill the buzz around the delegation's accommodations where athletes were treated to a "Taco Tuesday" by a food sponsor.

 

"We're comfy, got good food, good coffee, it's a good setup," Australian field hockey player Blake Govers told Reuters as he soaked up the sunshine with a teammate.

In a cosy arrangement, Australia are set up next door to the small delegations of a number of neighbouring Pacific nations.

Athletes who rise early enough are treated to a choir of Fijian rugby sevens players greeting the new day by belting out a song in splendid harmony.

"They tend to start around 6:30 a.m.," said an Australia team staffer.

"No-one's bothered by it ... It just sounds beautiful."

Team Netherlands, Australia's neighbour on the other side, proudly show off their quarters which features designer touches, plush couches and athletes playing video games on a huge TV.

Strength and conditioning coach Richard Louman doubles as a barista serving coffee to the athletes, who are able to head downstairs to pump iron in a makeshift gym they have set up in the underground carpark.

"It's not only important to give them convenient facilities but also give them a sense of home and community," Louman told Reuters.

The chance to meet "celebrity" athletes is another perk Olympians in higher profile sports enjoy.

While Lebron James and the star-studded United States basketball team are staying outside the village, Japan's tennis trailblazer Kei Nishikori was the centre of attention among his delegation.

The first Asian man to reach a Grand Slam final, Nishikori beat Rafa Nadal for the singles bronze at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

"I'm just excited to be here again," Nishikori told Reuters of the Olympic tennis.

"Staying in the village is a good experience and seeing a lot of great athletes is great motivation for me."

Olympic organisers are proud of the 52-hectare village, just north of Paris which will host some 14,500 athletes and their staff before welcoming 9,000 for the Paralympics.

A nursery, the first at a Games, offers childcare services for athletes with children.

The village also includes a Games-first "Mindfulness Zone" above its fitness centre where athletes can tune out with virtual reality headsets in ambient light.

Lounging on bean-bags, a group of sports psychologists on Taiwan's Olympic team extolled the benefits of "VR therapy" as they played around with the headsets.

"It helps athletes to relax between training or competition," said Ho Wan-Jen, an athlete welfare officer.

"It can also help them feel better if they're disappointed with their performance."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
India at Paris 2024: Your Complete Guide
India at Paris 2024: Your Complete Guide
Rape allegation in Paris: Caution for Aussie Olympians
Rape allegation in Paris: Caution for Aussie Olympians
Paris Olympics: 11 YO skater to 61 YO rider to compete
Paris Olympics: 11 YO skater to 61 YO rider to compete
Budget & MFs: What You Must Know
Budget & MFs: What You Must Know
Soldier, terrorist killed in gunfight in J-K's Kupwara
Soldier, terrorist killed in gunfight in J-K's Kupwara
Nirmala Sitharaman decodes the fine prints of Budget
Nirmala Sitharaman decodes the fine prints of Budget
Is This What India Will Spend On Defence?
Is This What India Will Spend On Defence?

Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024

More like this

'Made in India' Apparel Off To Olympics

'Made in India' Apparel Off To Olympics

'IOC should probe claims of abuse by Indian wrestlers'

'IOC should probe claims of abuse by Indian wrestlers'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances