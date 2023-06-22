News
Rediff.com  » Sports » City's treble-winning hero heads to Barcelona for free!

June 22, 2023 08:51 IST
Manchester City

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ilkay Gundogan/Twitter

Ilkay Gundogan will join Barcelona on a free transfer from treble winners Manchester City, the BBC and Sky Sports reported on Wednesday.

Gundogan will leave City after captaining the English club to the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League last season, ending a successful seven-year stint in England where he won 14 trophies, including five league titles.

 

Gundogan was Pep Guardiola's first recruit when he took over at City in 2016 despite the German being sidelined with a knee injury when he was signed from Borussia Dortmund.

He proved to be the man for the big occasion at City, especially over the last two seasons when he scored crucial goals that helped City seal several trophies.

Gundogan leaves City having made more than 300 appearances, scoring 60 goals.

His experience will be invaluable to Barca coach Xavi after the Spanish side's long-serving and trusted midfield general Sergio Busquets left the club at the end of the season after 18 years with the Catalan outfit.

Barcelona won the LaLiga title last season but failed to get out of the group stage in the Champions League while they were knocked out in the semi-finals of the Copa del Rey.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
