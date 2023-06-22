News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Why India's Coach Was Given A Red Card!

Why India's Coach Was Given A Red Card!

By REDIFF SPORTS
June 22, 2023 08:37 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Igor Stimac was seen engaging in an unnecessary altercation with a Pakistan player. Photographs: Screengrab/Fancode/Twitter

An India and Pakistan clash is always a highly-awaited fixture in cricket and hockey, but football?

Wednesday's SAFF Championship was no different as after several barriers the two neighbouring rivals faced off at the Sree Kanteerava stadium in Bengaluru.

The match lived up to its level of expectation on the drama quotient as India Coach Igor Stimac's actions earned him a red card.

Stimac was handed a red card in the final minutes of the first half. India were leading 2-0.

 

Just prior to half-time the ball rolled outside the pitch and Pakistan defender Abdullah Iqbal was going to take the throw. But Stimac was seen walking up to him and knocking the ball out of his hand. This led to an altercation between players from both teams.

Referee Prajwal Chhetri and other officials attempted to end the ruckus. After the situation came under control, Stimac was handed a red card, which meant he couldn't be at the touchline for the second half.

Assistant Coach Mahesh Gawli took over the responsibility at the touchline for the rest of the match. A few more players were handed yellow cards as well.

The last time the two sides faced off was back in 2018 at the SAFF Championships. As always, the drama quotient of an India-Pakistan match lived up to its billing.

On Wednesday, India walked away with a comfortable 4-0 win, with veteran skipper Sunil Chhetri scoring a hat-trick!

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF SPORTS
COMMENT
Print this article
Chhetri hat-trick guides India to easy win over Pak
Chhetri hat-trick guides India to easy win over Pak
Will wrestlers get permission to train in US?
Will wrestlers get permission to train in US?
Seen Sachin Doing Yoga?
Seen Sachin Doing Yoga?
Bidens host Modi for private dinner at White House
Bidens host Modi for private dinner at White House
City's treble-winning hero heads to Barcelona!
City's treble-winning hero heads to Barcelona!
Jill Biden's personal touch behind menu and decor
Jill Biden's personal touch behind menu and decor
Vedanta: Thoothukudi's restart plans on fast track
Vedanta: Thoothukudi's restart plans on fast track

WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

More like this

SAFF C'ship: Why Pakistan's arrival was delayed

SAFF C'ship: Why Pakistan's arrival was delayed

India vs Pakistan: 'It might have been a bit harsh'

India vs Pakistan: 'It might have been a bit harsh'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances