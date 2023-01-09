News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » City crush passive Chelsea in FA Cup

City crush passive Chelsea in FA Cup

January 09, 2023 01:53 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manchester City's Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring their second goal with Phil Foden during their FA Cup Third Round match at Etihad Stadium, Manchester on Sunday

IMAGE: Manchester City's Julian Alvarez celebrates scoring their second goal with Phil Foden during their FA Cup Third Round match at Etihad Stadium, Manchester on Sunday. Photograph: Jason Cairnduff/Action Images via Reuters

Manchester City cruised to a 4-0 win at home to Chelsea in the third round of the FA Cup on Sunday, enjoying their third successive win over Graham Potter's side in the space of two months.

 

Riyad Mahrez whipped in a free kick to put City in front in the 23rd minute, having scored the only goal in the 1-0 victory at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Thursday and in the 2-0 success over Chelsea in the League Cup in November.

Newly-crowned World Cup winner Julian Alvarez doubled their lead on the half-hour mark, the Argentina striker converting a penalty after a VAR review spotted a handball from Kai Havertz.

Phil Foden completed a slick team move involving England team mate Kyle Walker to score City's third in the 38th minute and effectively ending the game as a contest.        

The hosts won another penalty late in the second half and although Alvarez was still on the pitch, Mahrez took the ball and slammed it past Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga in the 85th minute.

City will play at home in the fourth round against either Premier League leaders Arsenal or League One side Oxford United, who meet on Monday.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Tennis: Djokovic battles from brink for Adelaide crown
Tennis: Djokovic battles from brink for Adelaide crown
FA CUP PIX: Liverpool held by Wolves, Newcastle crash
FA CUP PIX: Liverpool held by Wolves, Newcastle crash
Why Suryakumar Yadav is breaking batting records...
Why Suryakumar Yadav is breaking batting records...
'Govt Knows Note Ban Is One Of Its Biggest Blunders'
'Govt Knows Note Ban Is One Of Its Biggest Blunders'
Who Will Win 2023 North East Polls?
Who Will Win 2023 North East Polls?
=SEE: Yo Yo Honey Singh Sings Gatividhi
=SEE: Yo Yo Honey Singh Sings Gatividhi
PIX: Barcelona edge Atletico; Roma hold Milan
PIX: Barcelona edge Atletico; Roma hold Milan

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

SRI LANKA'S TOUR OF INDIA 2023

More like this

Deepika back in training 20 days after having baby!

Deepika back in training 20 days after having baby!

Aus Open loses another star as Osaka withdraws

Aus Open loses another star as Osaka withdraws

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances