Chirag-Satwiksairaj lose in Indonesia Open quarters

Chirag-Satwiksairaj lose in Indonesia Open quarters

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
June 06, 2025 17:17 IST

Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

IMAGE: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were beaten by Malaysia's Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun in the quarter-finals. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's top men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty bowed out of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 tournament after losing to Malaysia's Man Wei Chong and Tee Kai Wun in the quarter-finals, in Jakarta, on Friday.

The former World No 1 duo, who won the title in 2023, went down 19-21, 16-21 in a 43-minute contest against the flat-hitting Malaysian pair, who notched up their first win over the Indians in five meetings.

Satwiksairaj-Chirag's loss ended the Indian challenge in the competition.

The Indians looked rusty as they struggled with their serve and return against Man and Wee, who won the Malaysia Masters last month and Indonesia Masters in January.

The Indians also lacked the discipline in defence and anticipation and were often put in uncomfortable positions

and rushed errors throughout the match by the Malaysians. 

Satwiksairaj sent a couple into the net, allowing the Malaysians to edge ahead 9-7. They went into the mid-game interval leading 11-9.

Satwiksairaj-Chirag levelled at 11-all with aggressive flat exchanges, but Man and Tee restored a 15-12 cushion. The Indians clawed back to 17-17 after the Malaysians hit the net twice, but couldn't capitalise.

A quick return from Tee took the score to 19-17 before Chirag pounced on a loose net shot. However, Satwik faltered at the net again to hand the Malaysians game point, which they converted.

Switching sides, the Indians looked unsettled and trailed 3-7 early in the second game. The Malaysians used the flat trajectory and drift to their advantage, and a sharp smash from Tee widened the gap to 15-9.

 

Despite being 13-17 down, the Indians showed late resistance. A run of attacking points brought them back to 16-18, including a couple of high-quality flat smashes. 

But Man's brilliance at the net and Tee's curling floater at 20-16 sealed four match points and they sealed the contest without further delay to enter the semi-finals. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
