News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Ronaldo, Ramos: Who are the most capped footballers?

Ronaldo, Ramos: Who are the most capped footballers?

By Rediff Sports
March 24, 2023 12:30 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Cristiano Ronaldo

IMAGE: Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice on his record 197th cap in Portugal’s 4-0 win over Liechtenstein. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Cristiano Ronaldo set a new world record by making his 197th international appearance for Portugal against Liechtenstein on Thursday, marking the occasion with two goals to take his tally to 120.

Ronaldo surpassed the European landmark of 180, set by Spain's Sergio Ramos, back in 2021 while his last international appearance, against Morocco in the 2022 FIFA World Cup quarter-finals, drew him level with Bader Al-Mutawa's previous world record of 196 outings for Kuwait.

 

Now, the 38-year-old is in his own league!

The following are the top 10 most-capped players in men's soccer:

RANKPLAYERCOUNTRYAPPEARANCESDEBUT YEAR
1 Cristiano Ronaldo Portugal 197 2003
2 Bader Al-Mutawa Kuwait 196 2003
3 Soh Chin Ann Malaysia 195 1969
4 Ahmed Hassan Egypt 184 1995
5 Ahmed Mubarak Oman 183 2003
6 Sergio Ramos Spain 180 2005
7 Andres Guardado Mexico 179 2005
8 Mohamed Al-Deayea Saudi Arabia 178 1993
9 Claudio Suarez Mexico 177 1992
10 Gianluigi Buffon Italy 176 1997
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Sports
COMMENT
Print this article
What's Buttler Doing At Sunak's Home?
What's Buttler Doing At Sunak's Home?
Vinicius reports eight complaint over racist abuse
Vinicius reports eight complaint over racist abuse
World C'ships: Nikhat, Nitu punch their way into final
World C'ships: Nikhat, Nitu punch their way into final
Kanjoos Makhichoos Review
Kanjoos Makhichoos Review
Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan's new role
Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan's new role
Rahul Gandhi attends Lok Sabha day after conviction
Rahul Gandhi attends Lok Sabha day after conviction
SC terms its verdicts on banned outfits as bad in law
SC terms its verdicts on banned outfits as bad in law

IPL 2023

IPL 2023

More like this

Euro 2024: Ronaldo makes history; Kane breaks record

Euro 2024: Ronaldo makes history; Kane breaks record

Asia Cup: No India matches in Pakistan

Asia Cup: No India matches in Pakistan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances