Sunil Chhetri becomes ISL's all-time leading scorer!

IMAGE: Bengaluru FC players congratulate Sunil Chhetri following his goal against Mohun Bagan. Photograph: Indian Super League IMAGE: Bengaluru FC players congratulate Sunil Chhetri following his goal against Mohun Bagan.

Table-toppers Bengaluru FC defeated Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3-0 to continue their winning run in the ongoing Indian Super League in Bengaluru on Saturday.

BFC scored through Edgar Mendez (9th minute) before Suresh Singh doubled the lead in the 20th minute.

Retired India football star Sunil Chhetri scored from the spot in the 51st minute to round off the tally.

The penalty was the 40-year-old’s 57th ISL goal for Bengaluru FC, having scored seven times for Mumbai City FC in the league when he featured for the Islanders in the 2015 and 2016 season.

Chhetri who announced his retirement from international football has continued to contribute for his club and netted his third goal of the 2024-25 season. He currently leads the charts for goals in the ISL, a place where has been often in his career.

The win enabled BFC maintain their unbeaten streak with three wins from as many matches, garnering nine points.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant are placed sixth in the standings with four points from one win, one draw and one loss.