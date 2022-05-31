News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Sports » Anand beats Carlsen in blitz event of Norway Chess

Anand beats Carlsen in blitz event of Norway Chess

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 31, 2022 10:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Viswanathan Anand in action against Magnus Carlsen in round seven of the blitz event of the Norway Chess on Tuesday. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

India's chess ace Viswanathan Anand defeated world champion Magnus Carlsen in round seven of the blitz event of the Norway Chess on the way to a fourth-place finish.

 

The former World champion, however, suffered defeats to Anish Giri (the Netherlands) and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (France) in the fourth and ninth round respectively to finish with five points in the 10-player blitz event on Tuesday.

The Indian GM started with a win over Aryan Tari (Norway) in the blitz before drawing with Wesley So in round two. He posted a victory over veteran Veselin Topalov in the third round before sharing the point with Teimur Radjabov.

After a loss to Giri and a draw with Hao Wang (China), Anand scored over Carlsen. However, the draw against Shakhriyar Mamedyarov followed by the loss to Vachier-Lagrave put paid to his chances of a high finish after having started with 2.5 points from the first three rounds.

Anand's win over Carlsen comes close on the heels of compatriot and teen sensation Rameshbabu Praggnandhaa defeating the Norwegian World champion in an online blitz tournament recently.

American So finished on top of the Blitz standings with 6.5 points, one clear of Carlsen while Giri took the third spot. He thus earned the right to pick his starting number for the classical event.

The 10 players will play a classical event, starting later on Tuesday.

Anand begins his campaign in the Classical event with a game against Vachier-Lagrave.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Anand to mentor Indian squads at Chess Olympiad
Anand to mentor Indian squads at Chess Olympiad
Chess player Anwesh returns home from war-torn Ukraine
Chess player Anwesh returns home from war-torn Ukraine
Praggnanandhaa 'still has room for improvement'
Praggnanandhaa 'still has room for improvement'
Moosewala's last rites today, fans raise slogans
Moosewala's last rites today, fans raise slogans
Last body recovered from Nepal plane crash site
Last body recovered from Nepal plane crash site
Black ink cannot suppress farmers' voices, says Tikait
Black ink cannot suppress farmers' voices, says Tikait
States seek legal views on SC ruling before GST meet
States seek legal views on SC ruling before GST meet

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

Chessable Masters: Praggnanandhaa stuns Carlsen again

Chessable Masters: Praggnanandhaa stuns Carlsen again

'I have to be at school at 8.45 AM, now it is 2 AM!'

'I have to be at school at 8.45 AM, now it is 2 AM!'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances